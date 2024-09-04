Loginno and Iris Lines Launch Smart Container Pilot in the Philippines

Global adoption of smart containers Shachar Tal during a presentation to the Philippines Department of Transportation Capt. Igal Dafni (3rd from the right) and Shachar Tal (3rd from the left) meeting with a local freight forwarder team

First Smart Container Digital Services for Domestic Shipping in the Philippines Launched by Loginno and Iris Lines, Top Stakeholders to Support the Innovation

Smart container technology provides our clients with unparalleled visibility and peace of mind, their shipments monitored and managed with the highest level of precision, reliability, and security.” — Capt. Igal Dafni, Iris Lines CEO

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loginno , a leading innovator in smart container technology, announced today the launch of a pioneering smart container pilot with Iris Lines , one of the Philippines' leading domestic shipping companies. This initiative marks the first time a smart container service will be available for domestic container shipping in the Philippines.This pilot is a direct outcome of Loginno's industry-wide " The Contopia Factor 3 " (TCF3) initiative, which aims to revolutionize the global shipping industry by creating a smart container data infrastructure in two phases. Phase one deals with container and cargo visibility for both the shipping company and its customers, whereas phase two expands towards governmental, and commercial use cases for customs, homeland security, port operation, cargo insurance, and trade finance, among others.The introduction of smart container services in the Philippines is expected to have a significant positive impact on the local shipping industry. By leveraging advanced technology, Iris Lines will be able to streamline operations, reduce delays, and enhance overall service quality."Partnering with Loginno for this pilot is a strategic move that aligns with our vision of leading the maritime industry in technological innovation," said Capt. Igal Dafni, CEO of Iris Lines. "The smart container technology will provide our clients with unparalleled visibility and peace of mind, knowing that their shipments are monitored and managed with the highest level of precision, reliability, and security."This initiative is the result of a collaborative effort involving the Israeli trade office in the Philippines and the Philippines Department of Transportation (DOTr), whose support has been instrumental in facilitating this pilot, demonstrating a shared commitment to advancing the logistics and transportation sectors through innovative technologies."We are incredibly excited to partner with Iris Lines for this groundbreaking pilot," said Shachar Tal and Amit Aflalo, Loginno Founders. "This collaboration not only demonstrates the transformative potential of our technology but also sets a new standard for the logistics industry in the Philippines. As such, we believe that this pilot will serve as a catalyst for broader adoption of smart container technology across the region".About Loginno:Loginno is a global leader in smart container technology, dedicated to transforming the logistics industry through innovation and digitalization. Their flagship product, the AGAM device, turns traditional shipping containers into smart, connected assets, providing real-time data and insights to enhance operational efficiency and cargo security.About Iris Lines:Iris Lines, part of the Royal Cargo group, is a premier shipping company in the Philippines, known for its commitment to excellence and innovation. With its new domestic weekly service, Iris Lines provides reliable and efficient shipping services, catering to a diverse range of clients and industries.

Loginno's full presentation to the Philippines Department of Transportations

