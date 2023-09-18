One Million Smart Containers on the Line as Loginno Rolls Out Biggest Global Competition Yet
After two successful smart container initiatives in 2019 and 2021, logistics IoT visionary Loginno is now targeting governments of the world's 195 countries.
We thought: 'Here's an opportunity to level the playing field and draw a map to Contopia, where everyone benefits, but also contributes'”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Loginno's "The Contopia Factor" competitions have been designed to demonstrate and promote smart container values to the logistics ecosystem. The first two competitions were aimed at shipping companies, where the winners got to experience Loginno's smart container technology and capitalize on the advantages of converting an entire container fleet to smart containers.
— Shachar and Amit, Loginno Founders
This time, however, the competition has a much higher target in mind: smart container promotion and adoption at the governmental level.
Says Amit Aflalo, Loginno Co-Founder: "So far, there have been some amazing Contopia initiatives, all by shipping companies, big and small. Whether it was driven by strategic needs, operational needs, or a business opportunity - all initiatives were done by the usual cadre of the Alphaliner top 100. In a situation where only one link in the logistics chain is the sole bearer of the burden of setting up this new smart container digital economy, we feel that it is time to look at things top-down and plan smart container infrastructure the same way as you would plan any new infrastructure: with B.O.T. projects, industry-wide initiatives, and strong governmental support."
Loginno came up with the idea to involve the world's governments, after being approached by the head of the trade union in a mid-sized country in Asia. Says Shachar Tal, Loginno Co-Founder: "The BCOs (cargo owners) were desperate for the level of visibility provided by a smart container infrastructure, while the local shipping companies were not willing to bear the cost of such infrastructure. We thought: 'Here's an opportunity to level the playing field and draw a map to Contopia, where everyone benefits, but also contributes.' "
A panel of expert judges will select this year's competition winning countries. To win, the applicant countries must demonstrate a strong, able, and willing local logistics ecosystem, use cases or projects that can benefit greatly from smart containers, and a government that is willing to go through considerable effort in order to promote smart containers. Applications are now open until the end of 2023.
The winners of The Contopia Factor 3 competition will be set up for ECA (Export Credit Agency) support by a Berne Union member, up to one million containers in total, which, together with the expected governmental push, will fast-track the proposed smart container projects and use cases.
About Loginno:
Loginno is creating the world’s Internet-of-Shipping-Containers infrastructure, dubbed “Contopia” (Container Utopia, see below) by partnering with shipping companies to convert their entire container fleet to an IoT-enabled fleet, which mines cargo and voyage data. Information access is granted through a cloud-based service to carriers, cargo owners, freight forwarders, insurers, customs & other interested parties.
