3500 SOUTH AUSTRALIAN HOUSEHOLDS TO BENEFIT FROM ENERGY UPGRADES

Release date: 04/09/24

Up to 3,500 South Australian Housing Trust households will benefit from home energy upgrades and reduced power bills through a $35.8 million partnership between the Australian and South Australian governments.

The Social Housing Energy Performance Initiative (SHEPI) partnership aims to deliver upgrades to improve tenant comfort in hot and cold conditions, while reducing overall energy consumption and related emissions for South Australia (SA) Housing Trust households across the state, including the Adelaide Hills and remote areas.

It will support a range of energy performance improvements including roof insulation, upgrade of gas appliances to electric appliances, installation of LED lighting, draft-proofing and window glazing.

The average age of a SA Housing Trust property is 44 years old, meaning they were constructed long before minimum build standards were introduced and as a result Public Housing are amongst the most inefficient properties in the State.

The Australian Government is investing $300 million over 4 years from 2023–24 to support energy upgrades for up to 60,000 properties through social housing partnerships with state and territory governments.

The SA Government has commenced the rollout of energy performance upgrades and will ramp up delivery in the coming months.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen:

“Our government is committed to delivering energy and power bill savings for all Australians no matter where they live by investing in energy performance upgrades in partnership with the states and territories.

“Improving energy efficiency in social housing is about making sure every Australian household can benefit from opportunities of the clean energy transformation and contribute to emissions reduction.”

Attributable to Assistant Minister for Climate Change and Energy Minister Josh Wilson:

“The Albanese Government wants to make sure everyone can benefit from technologies that improve the energy performance of their homes.”

“Social housing tenants are least able to afford energy efficiency upgrades and yet most affected by energy costs.”

“By partnering with the SA Government, we’re making sure vulnerable people get the support they need to make every watt count and reduce their power bills.”

Attributable to SA Minister for Energy and Mining Tom Koutsantonis MP:

“The South Australian Government has been a leader in helping provide cheaper power to public housing tenants, through the nation-leading virtual power plant scheme.”

“This partnership with the Albanese Government will continue and dramatically expand that legacy, driving energy efficiency and lower costs for those that need it most.”

Attributable to SA Minister for Housing and Urban Development and

SA Minister for Housing Infrastructure Nick Champion MP:

“This is an important partnership between the Albanese and Malinauskas Governments to improve the living conditions for some of our state’s most vulnerable households.”

“The average age of a Housing Trust property is 44 years old so providing energy efficiency upgrades will be a welcome relief to thousands of public housing tenants.”

“These changes will provide real savings to Housing Trust tenants and reduce their energy bills.”

Attributable to Member for Boothby, Louise Miller Frost:

“This initiative helps those who need it most to make their homes more energy efficient. It's a way we are easing cost living of living pressures now and doing so in a way that will deliver ongoing relief.”

“As someone with a background in community and social housing, this is a practical, real way to help people and is a very welcome announcement to the Boothby community.”