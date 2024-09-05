FDLA NYFW SS/25 Elevating Latin American Designs to the Global Stage

Fashion Designers of Latin America FDLA Firmly Anchored in NYFW, Celebrates Remarkably Talented Latin American Designers for its 15 Year Anniversary Edition.

My biggest dream was to walk the catwalks of the world. Today I travel the world opening doors to those with similar aspirations as I once did.” — Albania Rosario | FDLA Founder & CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fashion Designers of Latin America (FDLA) opens its NYFW SS/2025 at the stately United Palace located in the vibrant community of Northern Manhattan District 10 on September 9 with a black tie press conference, a special tribute ceremony honoring FDLA’s international and honorary guest AGATHA RUIZ de la PRADA, of Spain and will include a runway show with her joyful colorful designs. The event will include a fashion installation by PEDRO JUAN RAMIREZ from Colombia and will close with a Rococo inspired runway show by celebrity fashion designer GIANNINA AZAR from the Dominican Republic.

Fashion Designers of Latin America (FDLA) will present its official collective fashion show on September 11 at Lavan 641 NYC, located in the heart of midtown with an immersive audiovisual experience. Celebrating 15 Years in the Fashion Industry Elevating Latin America Fashion Designers and Emerging Brands, FDLA is pleased to introduce a new era in fashion providing opportunities to several young fashion designers and emerging talents, “New Ones to Watch”. FDLA is produced under the direction of ALBANIA ROSARIO, Founder & CEO of multiple fashion businesses.

Albania Rosario and Fashion Designers of Latin America (FDLA) search, curate and present to global runways exceptional talent from Latin America and other places, who otherwise would not have the opportunity to present their collections, competing with well established brands. For the past 15 years, FDLA has gone to the furthest locations to discover unique, artisanal techniques, often handmade fabrics and embroideries utilized by world class proficient designers.

Following is the lineup of designers presenting their collections on September 11 at Lavan 641.

• Valentina Menasche (Colombia)

• Valeria Iglesias (Chile)

• Caterine Sanchez (USA)

• Calala by Belgica Suárez (Nicaragua)

• Susana Arredondo (Chile)

• Lupe Gajardo (Chile)

• Eugenia Lemos (Chile)

• Idol Jose (Venezuela)

• Rosita Hurtado (Bolivia)

• Albania Rosario & Angie Polanco (Dom. Republic / New York)

• Mauricio Duarte (Brazil)

• CUBEL (Colombia)

Get Access to all shows at www.fdla.co/access

Press accreditation is open from August 5th to September 5th, 2024. Please Register at www.fdla.co/press | Email us at communications@fdla.co

