Agora Wellness Center Marks First Anniversary with the Launch of Inner Woman Rising to Empower High-Achieving Women

COACH HANNAH CHIJIOKE-DAVIS

A Year of Growth and Transformation Culminates in a New Program for Ambitious Women Seeking Purpose and Fulfillment

It has been such an honor to watch Hannah develop this year. Seeing her passion and dedication come to life has been inspiring. I know Inner Woman Rising will profoundly impact those who participate.” — Megan Babcock, Founder It's Your Story to Tell

KENNET SQUARE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the expert business coaching of Megan Babcock and with the unwavering support of the It's Your Story to Tell Coach Collective, Hannah Chijioke-Davis has fully stepped into her calling, creating a space where women can unlock their true potential. Agora Wellness Center, founded by Hannah, is proud to celebrate its first anniversary, marking a year of profound growth and empowerment for women in high-stress careers.Since its inception, Agora Wellness Center has been dedicated to educating, equipping, and activating women to live their desired lives. Guided by values of holistic wellness and luxurious support, Agora Wellness Center offers a unique blend of services designed to help women embrace their feminine power, overcome challenges, and thrive.Agora Wellness Center expanded its reach through a collaboration with "It's Your Story to Tell” coach collective, producing a body of work and podcasts that have provided a platform for powerful conversations and stories. These podcasts explore topics such as clarifying life vision, emotional regulation, and stepping into leadership, resonating deeply with women on a journey of self-discovery, healing, and growth.Throughout the past year, Agora Wellness Center has made significant strides in expanding its reach and impact, offering a range of innovative workshops and programs. One of the standout achievements was the development and presentation of a workshop for entrepreneurs via the American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA). The workshop, titled "Taking Messy Action as a CEO and Entrepreneur," empowered women entrepreneurs to embrace imperfection and take bold steps forward in their businesses. This workshop provided actionable strategies for navigating the challenges of entrepreneurship while maintaining a focus on holistic wellness and self-care.Additionally, Agora Wellness Center successfully launched the "Becoming Mama" postpartum preparation class, a comprehensive program designed to support women during one of the most transformative phases of their lives—becoming a mother. "Becoming Mama" equips expectant mothers with the tools and knowledge they need to prepare for a nurturing and empowered postpartum experience. This program has received rave reviews from participants who have appreciated the holistic approach to postpartum wellness, combining practical guidance with emotional support.As Agora Wellness Center enters its second year, Hannah is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of Inner Woman Rising, a transformative program designed for high-achieving women who are ready to step into their next level of growth and potential.The Inner Woman Rising (IWR) exclusive membership is a six-month program that provides a supportive and luxurious intimate environment for women to embark on a deep and meaningful journey of self-transformation in a community of support. The program is specifically tailored to ambitious women who are healthcare providers, entrepreneurs, and professionals and are passionate about personal development but often find themselves overwhelmed by the demands of their careers and personal lives."Inner Woman Rising is more than just a coaching program—it's a sacred space where women can reconnect with their inner wisdom, embrace their feminine power, and rise to their fullest potential," says Hannah. "This program is for the woman who is ready to step out of her comfort zone and transform her life in profound ways."Inner Woman Rising is a comprehensive program that includes bimonthly mindfulness activities, somatic experiences, and meditations designed to help participants cultivate a deeper connection with themselves and clarify their purpose. The program also features guest experts on holistic wellness, personal development, and leadership skills, offering practical advice and strategies for living a full and balanced life.The women in IWR will benefit from group coaching sessions and 1:1 sessions, where they will have the opportunity to engage in somatic ceremony, mindfulness practices, deep discussions, ask questions, and receive personalized guidance and support. In this exclusive setting, women will be able to let go of pretense and the weight of performance and discover the power that is found in the freedom of being seen.One of the highlights of Inner Woman Rising will be a luxurious annual weekend retreat, where participants can immerse themselves in self-care, relaxation, and personal growth while forging relationships with other like-minded women. This retreat is designed to provide a rejuvenating experience that leaves participants feeling empowered and ready to take on the challenges of their lives with clarity, joy, and confidence.Inner Woman Rising is designed for women who are committed to their personal growth and are ready to invest in themselves. This program is ideal for healthcare providers such as physicians, nurses, and nurse-midwives who often prioritize the needs of others over their own well-being. It is also well-suited for entrepreneurs and professionals who are seeking to create a life that aligns with their true values and passions."Our clients often express a desire for fulfillment, alignment, peace, confidence, and impact," says Hannah. "Inner Woman Rising is here to support these women as they navigate their personal and professional lives, helping them overcome challenges, break free from limiting beliefs, and step into their power."Agora Wellness Center invites women who are ready to transform their lives to join the Inner Woman Rising community. Enrollment will be opening soon; spaces are limited to ensure that each participant receives the personalized support and attention they deserve.To learn more about Inner Woman Rising and to join our waitlist, visit www.agorawellnesscenter.com or contact info@agorawellnesscenter.com

