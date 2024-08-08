She Leads Oregon 2024: A Heartfelt Thank You to Our Sponsors and Honorees
Celebrating Community Leaders Made Possible Through Generous Support
God has provided for us to host this special event and for that we are truly grateful.”SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we prepare to celebrate the remarkable women who have made a lasting impact in our communities, She Leads Oregon would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the generous sponsors who have made the 2024 Honoring Event possible. Your support is instrumental in bringing this special event to life, and we are profoundly grateful for your commitment to uplifting and honoring women of faith.
— Julie Nowacki
Our deepest appreciation goes out to our In-Kind Sponsors:
Brewed Grit
Stirring Embers
Salt & Light
Twin Tamales
5th & Scarlet
Mimi's Cupcakes
Your contributions have provided the essential elements that will make this evening memorable for all who attend.
We also want to recognize our Table Sponsors, whose generous support is helping us cover the costs of this event and ensuring its success:
Genesis Mediation
It's Your Story to Tell
Convergent Promotions
Crisis Intervention Coalition
KSML
SkyMed
Matthew & Anna Maceira
Your partnership and dedication to our mission are invaluable, and we are honored to have you as part of this important event.
As we gather on Friday, August 16, 2024, at The Reed in Salem, OR, we will celebrate the achievements of the following exceptional women, who have made significant contributions to our state:
Chairwoman Cheryl Kennedy, Grand Ronde Tribe
State Chaplain Laurie Irion
Senator Kim Thatcher (accepted by Raquel Moore-Green)
Marion County Commissioner Danielle Bethell
Representative Shelly Boshart Davis (Not in Attendance)
Representative Emily McIntire (Not in Attendance)
Representative Tracy Cramer
Representative Lucetta Elmer
Her Voice & Jenny Donnelly (Accepted by Rachel Plyer)
Allied Brand Collective & Rachelle Andrews Scheele
One's Purpose & Joni Wilkinson
Abigail Hoppe, Miss Oregon
Event Details:
Date and Time: Friday, August 16, 2024 · 7 - 9:30pm PDT
Location: The Reed, 189 Liberty Street Northeast, Salem, OR 97301
Tickets: Available by donation
Join us for an evening of inspiration, connection, and celebration as we honor these phenomenal leaders and the positive changes they have brought to our communities. Your presence and support mean the world to us.
For more information about the event and to reserve your tickets, please visit Ticket Information.
About She Leads Oregon
She Leads Oregon is a collective of women united in faith, working to honor, champion, and unify women of influence to bring faith-based solutions to modern-day challenges. We believe in the power of community and the importance of supporting one another in our mission to create positive change.
