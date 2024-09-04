FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Mayor Bowser Announces 2024 Open Streets Event

(WASHINGTON, DC) — Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced the upcoming Open Streets 7th Street NW event. Open Streets events offer communities the opportunity to experience their streets in a whole new way by temporarily closing roadways to vehicles to provide safe spaces for walking, biking, skating, playing, and other social activities. Open Streets 7th Street NW will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2024, on 7th Street NW in wards 2 and 6 between E Street NW and Rhode Island Avenue NW, creating over one mile of car-free spaces.

This year’s Open Street event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., allowing District residents and visitors to safely walk, bike, scoot, and play in over one mile of roadway in the heart of the District. To help increase access to alternative transportation options and meet moveDC goals, DDOT will host a bike giveaway where District residents can apply to win one of 51 available bikes. Residents may apply at openstreets.dc.gov.

Open Streets events include programming and activities led by local businesses, community organizations, and District agencies focused on community building, health, and transportation safety. Attendees can expect to see free fitness classes, bike maintenance clinics, double dutch, chalk murals, live music, foam parties, and more. Businesses along Open Streets routes are also provided extra space in the roadway for outdoor dining, vending, and other activations. To apply for a space on the event route, businesses must complete the Business Participation Form by Friday, August 30, 2024. DDOT prioritizes businesses located directly on 7th Street NW, with exceptions allowed for businesses within Wards 2 and 6 focused on health and transportation.

Open Streets events happen rain or shine, and attendees are encouraged to bring comfortable walking shoes, bicycles, roller skates, or scooters to experience the variety of activities on the route.

“We are thrilled to take over 7th Street for this year’s event by offering a fun and safe environment for community members to experience our streets in a whole new way,” said Acting DDOT Director, Sharon Kershbaum. “We are thankful for Mayor Bowser’s support in this initiative as we introduce residents to new businesses, educate about transportation safety and get moving together across the community.”

For more information about this year’s Open Streets event, please visit openstreets.dc.gov. Residents interested in volunteering for the event may visit openstreets.dc.gov/pages/volunteer-at-open-streets.

