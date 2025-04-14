Mayor Bowser Kicks Off Annual Spring Cleaning Initiatives

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser launched the District’s 2025 Spring Cleaning Initiatives at a press conference alongside leaders from the Department of Public Works (DPW), the District Department of Transportation (DDOT), and the Department of General Services (DGS) as well as leaders from local utility companies.

“As the weather warms up and residents and visitors explore our city, we want every space, from sidewalks to parks to roadways, to reflect our pride and the investments we’ve made to keep DC clean, safe, and beautiful,” said Mayor Bowser. “Spring cleaning is about more than tidying up, it’s about showing love for our neighborhoods and working together to keep our communities vibrant.”

This spring, DPW is carrying out targeted “community cleans” in neighborhoods needing extra attention. Residents are encouraged to report concerns such as trash build-up, illegal dumping, or abandoned vehicles by calling 311 or through the 311 mobile app.



DDOT, in partnership with DC Water, Pepco, and Washington Gas, is also relaunching the “Smooth Streets” initiative, which focuses on restoring and repaving roads impacted by winter utility work. Between now and May 15, teams will address more than 2,400 locations citywide. Residents can track progress and report areas needing repair using the interactive map at psi.ddot.dc.gov.



“Washington Gas is proud to participate in Smooth Streets to ensure that after we complete essential utility work, DC residents can count on smooth, well-maintained streets,” said Jason Weekly, SVP Operations, Washington Gas. “This effort reflects our shared commitment to improving infrastructure while enhancing the quality of life for our communities.”



DGS is working to prepare parks, recreation centers, aquatic facilities, and public spaces for the upcoming summer season. Additional citywide efforts include street sweeping, alley and corridor cleaning, tree planting, graffiti removal, and hazardous waste disposal.



Today, Mayor Bowser also announced Maria Barry as the new Director of the Office of the Clean City. Director Barry will lead citywide efforts to coordinate across agencies and communities, ensuring neighborhoods are clean and welcoming spaces for residents, visitors, and businesses.



“This work is deeply personal to me—I’ve spent years rolling up my sleeves to connect people, build community, and strengthen our neighborhoods,” said Director Barry. “I could not be more excited to lead the Mayor’s Office of the Clean City, bringing that same passion and energy into this role, working to spark pride, inspire action, and create a cleaner, safer DC.”



Maria Barry is a community-focused leader with decades of experience in civic engagement, strategic partnerships, and public program management. A former AmeriCorps member, she has served in leadership roles at Tenleytown Main Street, the Potomac Riverkeeper Network, and the National Cherry Blossom Festival, among others. She also co-founded the Uptown Main Street, Uptown Farmers Market, and Friends of 16th Street Heights Parks. A long-time DC resident and ANC Commissioner for 4E03, she brings a passion for neighborhood pride and grassroots action to her new role.



Ahead of Earth Day, District residents are invited to participate in Mayor Bowser’s 8th Annual Spring Clean-Up Day on April 19. With clean-ups and celebrations planned in all eight wards, neighbors are encouraged RSVP at servedc.galaxydigital.com/event/.



This year’s clean-up sites include:

Ward 1:

Columbia Heights Dog Park, 3320 11th Street NW

Ward 2:

French Street Park, 941 French Street NW

Ward 3:

Forrest Hills Park, 3220 Chesapeake Street NW

Ward 4:

14th and Spring Road, 3700 14th Street NW

Ward 5:

Carver Park, 1854 L Street NE

Ward 6:

H Street NE, 800 H Street NE

Ward 7:

JW King Senior Residences, 4638 H Street SE

Ward 8:

Turner Elementary School, 3264 Stanton Road SE

The Wards 1, 5, and 8 cleanup sites will have roll-off containers on site to assist with bulk waste disposal, while hazardous materials and e-waste will be collected at the DPW Special Waste Collection Event at RFK Lot 3.



Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos