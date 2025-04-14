Mayor Bowser to Kick Off Annual Spring Cleaning Initiatives

(Washington, DC)– Mayor Muriel Bowser will announce new and returning efforts as part of the District’s 2025 Spring Cleaning Initiatives.



Year-round the Department of Public Works, Department of General Services, and District Department of Transportation work together with partners to keep the city clean, safe, and beautiful. Spring cleaning initiatives include street sweeping, alley and corridor cleaning, hazardous waste disposal, abandoned vehicle abatement, graffiti removal, and ensuring public buildings are summer-ready. Additionally, DC Water, Pepco, and Washington Gas are also collaborating with city agencies to restore and repave District roadways.



Monday, April 14 at 11 am



Mayor Muriel Bowser

Sharon Kershbaum, Director, Department of Transportation

Anthony Crispino, Interim Director, Department of Public Works

Christine Miller, Commissioner, ANC 1A05

Valencia McClure, Region President, Pepco

Marc Simone, Vice President, Washington Gas

Kristen Williams, Chief Administrative Officer and Executive Vice President, DC Water



3340 16th Street NW

*Closest Metro Station: Columbia Heights*

*Closest Bikeshare: Lamont & Mt Pleasant NW*



