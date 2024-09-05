ATTI KICKS OFF NEW ROCK ANTHEM SINGLE "GOTTA WIN IT" WITH ADDITIONAL GUITAR BY ROY Z NOW STREAMING

Atti - Gotta Win It (cover art)

#GottaWinIt: Unleash the Power of Winning with Atti's New Anthem

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attila "Atti" Juhasz, guitarist and the driving force behind CTV streaming company ACWTV, released his latest rock anthem single, "Gotta Win It," Thursday, September 5, 2024. This electrifying track captures the relentless passion and determination required to succeed when the stakes are at their highest.

Originally written by Atti himself, "Gotta Win It" showcases his multifaceted talents as he takes on rhythm and lead guitars, as well as bass. The song was enhanced with additional guitar licks by the iconic Roy Z of Tribe of Gypsies, Bruce Dickinson, and Halford. Roy Z also mixed the song. The track is further elevated by the powerful vocals of Sean "SAKO" Kenesie.

Mastered by Grammy and Juno Award-winning engineer Maor Appelbaum, "Gotta Win It" packs a punch in its concise 2:15 runtime, delivering an energy-fueled experience that is sure to resonate with listeners.

Atti’s journey to this release is a story of resilience and self-motivation. After a successful 7-year tenure at Metal God Entertainment, he faced uncertainty when the company closed its doors in 2012. Turning adversity into opportunity, Atti reinvented himself as a Roku developer and publisher in 2015, launching his first channel and eventually building ACWTV into a powerhouse with 16 channels streaming over 2 million hours of content annually.

"Gotta Win It" follows in the footsteps of his previous motivational track, "I Am Power," which featured Bobby Jarzombek (Halford, George Strait, Riot) on drums. The song coincided with the rapid growth of his ACWTV business. With new, even larger projects and goals in sight, Atti channels the same unstoppable spirit into this new release. "Gotta Win It" is a modern-day motivational rock mantra.

"I'm passionate about sports and competition, whether it's on the field or in life," says Atti. "In my younger years, I played in school and adult amateur leagues, earning championships, MVP awards, and other trophies. Now, I find myself cheering for others, often saying, 'we gotta win it' when anticipating a big game. This song is a reflection of that mindset. It’s also my attitude when taking on any challenges in life."

"Gotta Win It" is more than just a song—it's an anthem for anyone striving to achieve greatness. "Gotta Win It" is streaming on all major platforms. Streaming links and more information can be found at GottaWinIt.com.

