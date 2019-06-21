Atti’s Debut Single “I Am Power” Released. Features Members from Halford & Sinistra and Mixed by Roy Z

I Am Power (cover art)

I Am Power, the debut single from heavy metal artist Atti now available at iTunes, Amazon Music and Google Play and other digital outlets & streaming services.

It's a 5 minute all-out metal ass-kicker from start to finish, that's also a feel-good song that rocks non-stop and hopefully leaves you energized, confident and positive.” — Attila (Atti) Juhasz

"I Am Power," the debut single from heavy metal artist Atti is now available at iTunes, Amazon Music and Google Play and other major digital outlets and streaming services.

“I Am Power” was written by guitarist Attila “Atti” Juhasz and features vocalist Nando Fernandes (Sinistra, Lightning Strikes) and drummer Bobby Jarzombek (Fates Warning, Sebastian Bach, Halford). “I Am Power” was mixed by Roy Z (Bruce Dickinson, Judas Priest) and was mastered by Maor Appelbaum at Maor Appelbaum Mastering in California – USA.

“I Am Power” is an energetic musical assault with thought provoking lyrics and a strong uplifting metal-mantra chorus. “It's a 5 minute all-out metal ass-kicker from start to finish, that's also a feel-good song that rocks non-stop and hopefully leaves you energized, confident and positive” says Juhasz.

No stranger to the world of music, Juhasz was the publisher and editor of the 1990s rag ‘New York Onslaught’ and managed NYC hard rockers No More Johnny. He was a key operational member of Rob Halford’s Metal God Entertainment (2005-2012). He released the “Zombie Squash Theme Song” in 2013 as Attila Juhasz for that game's soundtrack featuring voice work by George A. Romero.

Visit the official website at http://iampower.us for more information. Atti, pronounced “oddee” (ädē) is the shortening of Attila and was Juhasz's nickname growing up.



