Viking Farmer Under New Management, Implements Fresh Approach to Hay Sourcing

One of the many hay fields used for fresh Viking Farmer hay. The Brothersen family are the new owners of Viking Farmer. Viking Farmer has a new owner and a new logo. The brand offers the freshest hay grown in the intermountain west for small animals nationwide.

Hay Distributer Viking Farmer Recenlty Purchased, Implements A New Approach to Storing, Sourcing

We travel long distances to source the finest nine types of hay and grasses for the pets you love.” — Robert Brothersen

MOUNT PLEASANT, UT, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viking Farmer , a renowned farm known for its high-quality hay, has recently undergone a change in ownership. The new owners have brought in a fresh approach to sourcing hay, ensuring that only the finest hay is used for their products.This new method involves sourcing hay from within a 300-mile radius of the farm, resulting in fresher and higher quality hay for customers.“We are not one farm nor one farmer any longer. We are now sourcing the best hay and grasses from dedicated farmers for hundreds of miles around, then storing it once freshly baled in an enclosed warehouse to preserve color, quality, and nutrients,” said Robert Brothersen, owner of Viking Farmer.The new owners of Viking Farmer have made it their mission to provide customers with the best possible hay. This includes sourcing hay from the most ideal conditions, resulting in a product that is not only fresh but also of the highest quality. By limiting the distance from which the hay is sourced, the new owners are able to closely monitor the growth and harvesting process, ensuring that only the best hay makes its way to the farm.In addition to sourcing hay from within a 300-mile radius, the new owners have also implemented a new storage method. The hay is now stored in an enclosed warehouse, preserving its color, quality, and nutrients. This ensures that the hay remains in its prime condition until it is shipped to customers. With this new approach, Viking Farmer is able to provide customers with hay that is not only fresh and high-quality but also retains its nutritional value.“We are making a commitment to our customers to provide the finest hay, grass, and pellets, and to keep the supply lines stocked,” Brothersen said. “We travel long distances to source the finest nine types of hay and grasses for the pets you love, and we are excited for this new chapter and look forward to continuing to provide top-quality hay for your furry friends.”The new owners of Viking Farmer are excited to introduce this fresh approach to hay sourcing and storage. They are confident that customers will notice the difference in the quality of their hay and are committed to providing the best possible product. With this new method, Viking Farmer continues to uphold its reputation as a top provider of high-quality hay. For more information, visit www.vikingfarmer.com or contact them directly.###

