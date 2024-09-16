NFT art for the Shipibo: One of a Kind Art Auction at MCON 2024 to benefit beloved Peruvian Amazon tribe

MCON will showcase the NFTs and Savej will announce the auction results live at MCON on Sept 27th in Detroit. The founder of Futuro Nativo and the artists of the Inin Rao Shipibo community. MCON will showcase the NFTs and Savej will announce the auction results live at MCON on Sept 27th in Detroit.

Nonprofit Futuro Nativo with acclaimed artists TAS Visuals and Savej intersect the worlds of art, philanthropy, music, and NFTs

Proceeds from the auction will go directly to the Shipibo. Now, imagine owning a piece of digital art and knowing that it created real impact in the world.” — Philippa Attwood, Founder of Futuro Nativo

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Futuro Nativo, TAS Visuals, and Savej combine strengths to create a one-of-a-kind digital art-music collection and event experience at the official MCON III after-party in Detroit at Tangent Gallery, September 27th starting at 9 pm with musical entertainment till 4 am. This collaboration represents and contributes toward a new paradigm in art and philanthropy; it leverages the power of blockchain technology, showcasing the transformative potential art, music, NFTs, and crypto have in driving social and environmental impact. ONLINE BIDDING is now open, with the live auction starting 24 hours before the official after-party, which promises to be a night to remember. With multi-DJ lineup including the esteemed and NFT collaborator musical artist Savej, who will deliver a powerful live performance and reveal the auction results at Midnight. The funds raised from this special NFT collection will directly impact the Shipibo Community of the Peruvian Amazon. These funds will be used to preserve their unique culture and reforest their lands, which are known for their sacred music, medicines, textiles, and art.

The ONLINE BIDDING link directs to the OpenSea platform where the four digital art pieces are listed as "TAS X Savej Futuro Nativo collection," featuring "Breath of Life," "Plumed Serpent," "Icaro," and "Dragonfly Realm." This collection is a testament to digital mastery and projection mapping, and will be a first-ever NFT ‘drop’ for TAS Visuals. He considers this a way to give back to a community he directly credits for his world acclaim as an artist. Ahead of the opening act, an MC will introduce the Futuro Nativo founder Philippa Attwood, who provided the recordings from deep within the Amazon (with the help of the Shipibo) that Savej uses in the NFT music. The short talk by Ms. Attwood will provide an opportunity for after-party attendees to learn how their bids amplify the Shipibo community through the work of Futuro Nativo.

Interested bidders have the opportunity to place offers on the individual art-music pieces or the full collection. The limited-edition 4-piece NFT collection is a unique collaboration. Each piece offers supporters a chance to own a TAS exclusive digital art piece and to contribute to Futuro Nativo's mission of protecting Nature through reforestation and fostering a deeper connection between the Western world and Indigenous cultures.

EVENT DETAILS

Tangent Gallery

715 E Milwaukee Ave, Detroit, MI 48202, United States

September 27th, 2024

9pm-4am

ONLINE BIDDING NOW OPEN https://opensea.io/collection/tas-x-savej-futuro-nativo-collection

EVENT TICKET LINK

###

FUTURO NATIVO

A pioneering non-profit organisation committed to bridging the gap between modern society and indigenous cultures to foster a deeper connection with our natural environment. By leveraging innovative technologies, such as blockchain and NFTs, Futuro Nativo creates unique opportunities to re-distribute wealth and support the preservation of indigenous traditions and knowledge. Through art, music, and philanthropy, Futuro Nativo aims to regenerate degraded lands, protect endangered ecosystems, and rekindle humanity’s innate connection with nature. https://www.futuronativo.org

TAS VISUALS

An Austrian digital artist, is acclaimed for his mesmerizing live performances at international festivals. With a decade of experience and over 200 live shows, TAS Visuals uses fluid psychedelic visuals to transport audiences into imaginative realms. His work is a testament to his mastery in digital art and projection mapping. https://www.tasvisuals.com

SAVEJ

Hailing from the Honey Island Swamp of Louisiana, is celebrated globally for his “Ancient Future” sound. Savej's music seamlessly blends ancestral medicine tunes, tribal rhythms, and Louisiana flavor, creating sacred sonic ceremonies that connect cultures and eras. https://savejmusic.com

MCON

Hosted in Detroit (birthplace of Motown + techno and former automobile capital of the world), MCON is a gathering of dynamic DAO Operators, Governerds, and Builder-Philosophers. MCON offers the space to connect to the vision and values of decentralization, and dive deep into innovative onchain experiments and the spiciest topics of Web3 while assisting in the revival of Detroit as an icon of culture and innovation once again. https://mcon.fun

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.