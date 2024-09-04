Lynx Systems & IPVideo Unite to Enhance Safety with HALO Smart Sensors Integration

Lynx Systems partners with IPVideo to elevate safety using HALO sensors and real-time API integration.

Collaboration with Lynx advances safety technology, setting a new standard for protecting people/assets. By embracing open ecosystems, we empower users to enhance security using existing investments.” — Holley Hunt, Global Manager-Technology Integration Partnerships at HALO

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lynx Systems , a leader in duress and mass notification solutions , proudly announces a strategic partnership with IPVideo Corp, a Motorola Company. This collaboration is set to elevate safety standards in various environments, including schools, healthcare facilities, and government institutions, through the seamless integration of both companies’ cutting-edge systems.The partnership integrates Lynx Systems' advanced alerting technologies with the HALO Smart Sensor, a state-of-the-art safety device from IPVideo. The bi-directional API communication allows for real-time data exchange between the systems, ensuring that critical information is shared instantly across all connected devices. This integration provides an immediate and coordinated response during emergencies, significantly enhancing the overall security infrastructure of any facility. By leveraging HALO’s capabilities through Lynx Systems, organizations can ensure that their safety measures are comprehensive and cutting-edge, setting a new standard in emergency response and security.Integration for Comprehensive Safety SolutionsThe partnership focuses on integrating Lynx Systems' advanced alerting technologies with HALO’s state-of-the-art safety devices. The bi-directional API communication allows for real-time data exchange between the systems, ensuring that critical information is shared instantly across all connected devices. This level of integration is designed to provide an immediate and coordinated response during emergencies, significantly enhancing the overall security infrastructure of any facility.Key Features of the Integration- Real-Time Alerts: The integration enables immediate alerts across all devices, ensuring people receive the correct information at the right time. For example, an alarm in HALO can be triggered by saying a pre-determined code word, detecting the presence of harmful chemicals, or sensing other environmental threats. Lynx Systems can then communicate these alerts through various channels, including pop-up alerts on computers, handheld radios, speakers, phones, and multicolored strobes.- Enhanced Device-Level Communication: Lynx Systems and HALO devices can communicate seamlessly through advanced API integration, providing a unified and efficient response mechanism.- Customizable Solutions: The partnership allows for tailored safety solutions that meet the specific needs of various sectors, including education, healthcare, and government.- Scalable Technology: Both systems are designed to scale, making it easy for organizations to expand their safety infrastructure as their needs grow.Commitment to Safety and Innovation"This partnership represents a significant step forward in our commitment to providing the most reliable and innovative safety solutions on the market,” said Fernando Esteban, National Sales Director at Lynx Systems. “By combining the strengths of Lynx and HALO, we can offer a comprehensive safety solution that can adapt to the unique challenges faced by different industries.”About Lynx SystemsLynx Systems revolutionizes facility and campus safety with network-based duress and targeted mass notification solutions. By automating the communication of dynamic information from alarms to handheld radios, we eliminate human error, whether a door is propped open, a panic button is pressed, or analytics detect a risk. Our innovative technology ensures that organizations respond quickly and effectively during emergencies, creating safer environments.About IPVideo Corp and HaloIPVideo Corp, a Motorola Company, is a pioneer in developing security and safety solutions and is recognized for its innovative and reliable products. The HALO Smart Sensor, one of their flagship products, is designed to detect various environmental and security threats, providing real-time alerts to ensure the safety of facilities and their occupants. IPVideo Corp continues to lead the market in creating advanced security technologies that are both scalable and customizable to meet the specific needs of various sectors.

Lynx Systems and Halo Seamless Integration

