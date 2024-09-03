Governor Cooper Encourages North Carolinians to Help Accurately Pinpoint High-Speed Internet Needs Across the State

NORTH CAROLINA, September 3 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper urged North Carolina local and tribal governments, nonprofits and broadband service providers to help identify areas across the state that need better access to high-speed internet. These organizations are encouraged to submit data challenging eligible locations for inclusion in the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program, which launches in early 2025. The program provides $1.53 billion to North Carolina to bring high-speed internet infrastructure to unserved and underserved locations across the state.

The BEAD Challenge Process allows entities defined by the National Telecommunications and Information Association to provide input to ensure that the BEAD program’s eligible locations map accurately represents residents’ and businesses’ high-speed internet access needs. Individuals may submit data via the Consumer Input website at register.broadband.nc.gov/map-correction to eligible challenging organizations that can submit location challenges on their behalf.

“All North Carolinians need access to affordable, reliable high-speed internet so they can work remotely, access online learning opportunities, benefit from telehealth services and build a stronger digital economy for our state,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “I encourage everyone to share feedback to help us achieve internet for all.”

The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s Division of Broadband and Digital Equity officially launched the BEAD Challenge Process today, and the deadline to submit challenges is

Thursday, Oct. 3 at 11:59 p.m. Local governments, tribal governments, nonprofits and broadband service providers may register on the division’s website at ncbroadband.gov/BEADchallenge. The site also includes a user guide and downloadable data files that provide current broadband serviceable locations classified as unserved, underserved or served, as well as community anchor institutions. The location IDs in the data files correlate to the National Broadband Serviceable Location fabric utilized by the Federal Communications Commission.

“The BEAD Challenge Process continues to uncover locations across the state without internet access or adequate speeds,” said NCDIT Secretary and State Chief Information Officer Jim Weaver. “Updating our mapping data with input from local partners will help us create funding and implementation plans to ensure that all North Carolinians are connected to reliable high-speed internet by 2030.”

For more information about the NCDIT Division of Broadband and Digital Equity, the BEAD Challenge Process and Governor Cooper’s plan to close the digital divide, please visit ncbroadband.gov.

