Governor Stein Promotes Safe Gun Storage During NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action

NORTH CAROLINA, June 6 - Today Governor Josh Stein joined Deputy Secretary William Lassiter, Elizabeth City Police Chief Eddie Graham Jr, and gun safety proponents to highlight NC S.A.F.E.’s (Secure All Firearms Effectively) Week of Action and call for safe firearm storage.

“Firearms are the leading cause of injury-related death for children in the state, and too many of those tragic deaths are entirely preventable,” said Governor Josh Stein. “We must use every tool at our disposal to keep children safe and promote responsible gun ownership – we need folks locking up their guns, using a gun safe, and talking about the risks of loose firearms.”

“North Carolina’s S.A.F.E. Week of Action is a Department of Public Safety initiative that aims to share the importance of safe gun storage through partnerships, outreach, and community events,” said Deputy Secretary William Lassiter. “S.A.F.E. Week highlights the importance of using safe storage devices and preventing firearm-related injuries, violence, and theft. This is a key ingredient in making every North Carolina community safer.”

“As a medical professional, I see too many preventable gun injuries and deaths in the emergency room,” said Eric Toschlog, Medical Director for Trauma, ECU Health Medical Center. “Keeping firearms in a secure place is imperative to keeping children safe and avoiding preventable deaths.”

Guns are the leading cause of death for children in North Carolina, with 99 firearm related deaths and 525 emergency department visits in 2023 for children and teens aged 1-17. In total, there were 1,797 firearm-related deaths and 4,008 firearm related emergency department visits in North Carolina in 2023. Improperly stored firearms are also commonly stolen from vehicles and are then frequently used to commit crimes; North Carolina saw 431 vehicle gun thefts in 2023.

Governor Stein is committed to building a safer, stronger North Carolina. To reduce gun violence and needless tragedy, Governor Stein proposed more than $2.3 million to promote safe storage in his 2025-2027 budget proposal. In addition, Governor Stein is calling for enhancing law enforcement recruitment and retention efforts by raising salaries for state law enforcement officers and providing bonuses for new Basic Law Enforcment Training (BLET) graduates. Stein’s budget also includes a Fentanyl Control Unit dedicated to getting this deadly poison off the streets, a Cold Case Unit to close unresolved cases of sexual assault, and upgraded safety features at schools, including more cameras, fences for playgrounds, and exterior locks to keep students and teachers safe.

Click here to read Governor Stein’s NC S.A.F.E Week of Action proclamation.