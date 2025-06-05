Governor Stein and Emergency Management Officials Provide Updates at the Start of Hurricane Season, Urge North Carolinians to Stay Safe

NORTH CAROLINA, June 5 - Today Governor Josh Stein, Director of Emergency Management Will Ray, Attorney General Jeff Jackson, First Sergeant Chris Knox of the North Carolina Highway Patrol, and Colonel Patrick Henderson of the North Carolina Army National Guard held a briefing to provide updates and guidance at the start of hurricane season. Governor Stein urged North Carolinians to have a plan in place in case of emergency and shared resources to help people prepare and stay safe.

“As our state braces for hurricane season, I encourage North Carolinians be aware of emergency management warnings and resources so that they have a plan to stay safe in case of an emergency,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Emergency Management continues to prepare amidst uncertainty on the federal level – we must stay the course and do everything in our power to keep North Carolinians safe no matter what happens in Washington, DC.”

“Hurricane season has begun and there are steps to be taken to protect yourself, your family, and your property if a hurricane or tropical weather does strike,” said North Carolina Director of Emergency Management Will Ray. “Remember to put together an emergency kit, have multiple avenues from which you can receive emergency announcements, and take the steps needed to protect your home.”

The State Emergency Response Team has begun preparations for the 2025 hurricane season by reviewing lessons learned from previous storms as well as polices and procedures and exercising key processes to ensure all resources are available to local communities should a storm impact the state. The focus of the State Emergency Response Team is to support local emergency management and first responders, but it is imperative that all North Carolinians take the time to prepare their household for tropical weather. Preparedness builds resilience.

Last month Governor Stein published an op-ed about smart ways to reform FEMA in USA Today as North Carolina braces for hurricane season. The Governor outlines his recommendations to reform FEMA, including focusing on permanently rebuilding homes and businesses, implementing a common application for survivors to apply for aid, and moving away from reimbursement programs. There is much room for improvement in FEMA, but abolishing FEMA exacerbates the problem as we enter another hurricane season.

Make sure your family is prepared before disaster strikes. Below are some things you can do immediately to get prepared:

Put together an emergency kit, including non-perishable food and water (1 gallon per person per day) for 3 to 7 days, a battery-powered or hand crank radio or a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Weather Radio with extra batteries, and prescriptions and over the counter medication.

Be aware of any unique needs for babies, elderly, or disabled members of your household, as well as pets.

Have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings such as the weather alert app on your phone, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Weather Radio, or local TV news.

Build an emergency plan in case you and your family need to evacuate, including a plan for communication. Have printed copies of family members’ phone numbers, social media handles, email addresses, and important medical information in case mobile devices die. Plan where you will meet if you are separated from your family and have copies of important papers such as birth and adoption certificates, driver’s licenses, or military ID’s.

Take steps to protect your home by preparing a full list of personal items to help with insurance settlements or tax deductions.

Be sure you know how to shut off your utilities safely. Water, electricity and gas are key services that can also cause special problems during an emergency. Do NOT try to turn the gas back on yourself. Always call a trained expert.

Get involved in your community’s preparedness activities:

Learn about the emergency plans for your children’s schools, your workplace, and your neighborhood.

Participate in community preparedness exercises and drills.

Volunteer with a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) to learn about disaster preparedness and receive training in basic disaster response skills.

Contact the NC Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster for more ways to help.

Click here to view the full Emergency Management briefing.

Click here for more tips on how to be prepared for hurricane season.

###