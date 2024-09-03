Province Moves Forward With Saskatoon Cancer Patient Lodge Replacement Plans

CANADA, September 3 - Released on September 3, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan Cancer Agency (SCA) announced plans to advance to the design phase of a brand new structure for the Saskatoon Cancer Patient Lodge.

"We are taking a key step forward to enhance patient-centred care and support services for cancer patients in the province," Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "Future plans will focus on developing a new, modern facility, that reinforces the government's commitment to improve quality of life for cancer patients by offering a supportive environment where they can focus on healing."

This vital component to Saskatchewan's health care infrastructure aims to provide a "home-away-from-home" for patients undergoing treatments at nearby health care facilities. Early designs include 33 private patient rooms with 14 companion accommodation spaces, a kitchen that can tailor meals to ensure proper nutrition for patients, lounge areas where patients and companions can watch TV and connect with others, as well as common spaces for games and puzzles and an exercise room with light equipment.

The new facility will be built on the existing lodge site at 1036 College Drive, keeping the facility close to the Royal University Hospital Saskatoon Cancer Center (RUH SCC) and negating the need for rezoning permits and other costs associated with site selection.

"We are excited to be moving forward with the rebuilding of the Cancer Patient Lodge in Saskatoon," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Terry Jenson said. "With this new building, we are ensuring that patients and caregivers dealing with the realities of cancer treatment will have access to an innovative, convenient and accessible health care facility best equipped to serve them."

A needs assessment has determined the original lodge building constructed in 1924, has reached the end of its useful life expectancy and requires substantial repairs or replacement.

In early 2023, Group2 Architecture Interior Design was selected through a Request for Proposal (RFP) to provide professional project management and multidisciplinary advisory services prior to the design phase. Now that a conceptual model has been approved, formal design work is set to begin.

"Patient care, comfort and safety are top priorities for the Cancer Agency," Saskatchewan Cancer Agency President and CEO Deb Bulych said. "A new expanded patient lodge will give out-of-town patients a comfortable, convenient and cost-effective place to stay, instead of having to travel long distances to receive important, life-saving treatments. Our lodges include clean, private rooms; nutritious meals; common areas with a television and games; and caring and supportive staff - a true home-away-from-home, all within a few blocks from our treatment centres."

"As the fundraising partner of the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency, we are committed to the goal of raising $10 million for this important project," Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan CEO Nora Yeates said. "We are confident that Saskatchewan donors will respond generously and help ensure that the rebuilt lodge will provide the home-away-from-home vital to cancer patients travelling to receive treatment at the Saskatoon Cancer Centre."

This chapter in cancer care excellence reflects government's dedication to ensuring all Saskatchewan residents have access to compassionate care and essential support services.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media Inquiry Line

Ministry of Health, Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca

Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement, Regina

Phone: 306-520-3607

Email: media.sbp@gov.sk.ca

Saskatchewan Cancer Agency

639-625-2011

SCA.Communications@saskcancer.ca