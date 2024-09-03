Saskatchewan Provides $250,000 in Funding for Sylvite Four-Six Working Group to Support Regional Economic Development

CANADA, September 3 - Released on September 3, 2024

Funding will Support Key Community Outcomes Around BHP’s Jansen Potash Project

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan announced it will provide $250,000 to the Sylvite Four-Six Regional Development Incorporation (S4-6) in 2024-25. The funding will be used to help position the region for the exciting growth from BHP’s potash project near Jansen by supporting outcomes in the areas of housing, childcare, labour, training and education, inclusive relationships, emergency services, infrastructure and economic development.

“The Jansen project not only represents the biggest ever investment for BHP, but is also the largest investment in Saskatchewan’s history,” Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. “Historic investments like these create new jobs to keep pace with our growing economy and new opportunities that benefit Saskatchewan’s strong and vibrant communities. Investments like these don’t just happen, they are the result of continuous collaboration between government and industry to ensure Saskatchewan remains the most attractive jurisdiction in the country for investment.”

S4-6 brings together municipal and Indigenous communities to collaborate proactively on the rapid growth the Jansen region will see because of BHP’s Jansen potash mine. The group consists of leaders from local First Nations, urban and rural municipalities, and is supported by BHP and the Mid-Sask Municipal Alliance.

In addition to the Government of Saskatchewan’s funding, S4-6 will also receive $500,000 in funding from BHP over the next two years. This brings the total funding for S4-6 until 2026 to $750,000.

The initiative will support both Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities collaborating to foster regional economic development.

“Sylvite Four-Six is a unique partnership formed between municipalities, Indigenous Nations, and the provincial government, with support from BHP,” S4-6 Chair and Community Navigator, Fishing Lake First Nation Brent Sunshine said. “The S4-6 initiative represents a remarkable model of collaboration and innovation, demonstrating how diverse stakeholders can unite to develop impactful and sustainable solutions. The success of this endeavor highlights the value of integrating various perspectives and expertise to address complex challenges effectively.”

BHP’s Jansen potash project is expected to contribute significantly to economic growth in the region. The investment by the global mining giant is an indication that efforts to attract investment into Saskatchewan are succeeding. By promoting the province’s business-friendly regulatory environment to outside investors, the Government of Saskatchewan is helping to build and protect communities here at home.

“BHP is incredibly proud to support the formation and ongoing work of Sylvite Four-Six, as the group works to advance the long-term economic prosperity of the region," BHP Potash Asset President Karina Gistelinck said. "We are pleased to further our support with $500,000 of funding over the next two years. The funding announced from all parties today, allows Sylvite Four-Six to move forward and implement its action plan; bringing months of planning and work from this diverse group of leaders to benefit the broader community.”

The Government of Saskatchewan recently unveiled its new Securing the Next Decade of Growth - Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy. This strategy, combined with Saskatchewan's trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, contains helpful information for potential markets and solidifies the province as the best place to do business in Canada.

