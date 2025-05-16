Contributions of Public Works Professionals Recognized May 18-24, 2025

CANADA, May 16 - Released on May 16, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan (GoS) is celebrating the contributions of public works professionals by recognizing May 18 - 24, 2025, as National Public Works Week in Saskatchewan.

Celebrated annually during the third week of May, National Public Works Week recognizes the contributions and efforts of public works professionals and seeks to inspire a new generation of young people to consider a career in this much-valued profession.

Public works professionals are engineers, managers and employees at all levels of government and the private sector, who are responsible for rebuilding, improving and protecting our nation's transportation, water supply, water treatment and solid waste systems, public buildings, and other structures and facilities essential for our citizens.

This year's theme, "People, Purpose, Presence," highlights the ability of these professionals to perform regular public works duties and be ready at a moment's notice to react as first responders during natural disasters and overcome trials seen in the field.

This year's celebration marks the 65th year that public works officials in Canada have raised awareness of their work and the commitment of their profession to building a better life for everyone across Canada.

"It is important to recognize the critical role of public works and how the profession has been a key contributor to our province's success," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit said. "We all depend on public works professionals to not only serve, but to make critical decisions and rise to challenges for Saskatchewan's benefit."

The Saskatchewan chapter of the Canadian Public Works Association is part of the professional network of members across North America. The association promotes public awareness through education and supports the exchange of knowledge and best practices in the profession.

"This year's National Public Works Week celebrates how public works professionals keep our communities safe, vibrant and liveable. We are your neighbours, working behind the scenes to keep everything running," Saskatchewan Public Works Association Presiden Stewart Schafer said. "You may not see us, but when things go wrong, we are there - clearing roads, restoring power, collecting waste and answering the call. As a friend once said, "When the public calls 911, and 911 needs help - they call public works."

Public works professionals do more than maintain infrastructure - they help communities thrive.

-30-

For more information, contact: