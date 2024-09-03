Governor Abbott Appoints Davis To 480th Judicial District Court

TEXAS, September 3 - September 3, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Terence Davis to the 480th Judicial District Court in Williamson County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Terence Davis of Leander is an attorney and owner of the Davis Law Firm, P.C. and is board certified in family law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and its Family Law Section, member, former president, and former board member of the Williamson County Bar Association, founding member of the Williamson County American Inn of Court, and co-founder of the Christian Legal Society of Williamson County. Additionally, he is a board member of Journey Bible Fellowship Church and former president and former board member of the Block House Municipal Utility District. Davis received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State University) and a Juris Doctor from St. Mary’s University School of Law.