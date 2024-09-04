Power Star Entertainment's Think Tank Unveils 'Once Upon A Jingle' – A Groundbreaking Musical Fantasy Film

Power Star Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Power Star Entertainment's Think Tank proudly announces the innovative new film treatment "Once Upon A Jingle," a musical fantasy that reimagines the origins of music and its notation. This compelling story unveils the mysterious creation of music notes and follows these unique characters on a journey to spread harmony, good fortune, music, and song across the globe. As music is universally recognized as a language that transcends borders, this novel film exemplifies its power and worldwide appeal to audiences of all ages. "Once Upon A Jingle" is adapted from the enchanting children’s story "Abram Creates Music" and its animated TV series spinoff "The Adventures of Jingle King & The Notes." Both projects are masterful creations of Power Star Entertainment ’s Think Tank and originate from the real-life historical contributions of Guido Di Arezzo, the medieval music theorist credited with inventing modern musical notation. While the original projects incorporated animation and were geared toward children, "Once Upon A Jingle" brings to the big screen live-action performances with human actors portraying the music notes. These notes embark on global adventures, encountering people in challenging situations who are uplifted through the Notes’ wit, deeds, songs, and music in a feel-good journey for all.For the first time in cinematic history, the central characters of this entertaining film are actual music notes. Each note was symbolized and lovingly named by a wise man named Abram, who discovers the enchanting sounds hidden in raindrops. The characters of Jingle King, Jingle Queen, Princess Melody, Professor Harmony, Captain Pitch, and Tempo each embody a distinct musical note with personal traits that make them uniquely original, offering a literal interpretation of the phrase "bringing music to life." As they journey around the globe, these notes communicate through the universal language of music, creating engaging stories and memorable songs that resonate with audiences of all ages.The narrative is anchored by the character of Abram, a wise and curious man inspired by the real-life historical figure Guido Di Arezzo, whose groundbreaking work in the development of musical notation revolutionized the way music was understood and taught. "Once Upon A Jingle" pays homage to this rich history by merging historical elements with fantasy, offering viewers a unique perspective on the development of music. Abram’s creative spark in the story sets the stage for a world filled with endless possibilities and melodic adventures.Adding depth and excitement to the film is a cast of whimsical villains, including the cunning Rooster McFlat and his gang of Flat Notes who are envious of the beautiful singing they always hear from Jingle King & The Notes and are determined to disrupt their harmony at every turn. Another set of antagonists includes the mischievous duo of Trebleena Clef and Terrible Tess, who plot to dethrone Jingle King and impose their ruthless rule over the Kingdom of Notes. These characters bring drama, humor, and conflict to the storyline, creating devious challenges that Jingle King & The Notes must overcome. The interplay between these heroes and villains ensures that each scene is packed with action, suspense, and moral lessons, making the film both entertaining and thought-provoking.In addition to the main characters, the film features a supporting cast that enriches the narrative and expands the whimsical world of the Kingdom of Notes. From the Royal Music Conductor, Sir Note, to the lively Ring-a-ling Sharp, and the flying protector Skye Brite, each character adds a unique dimension to the story, contributing to the film's overall message of harmony, teamwork, and the transformative power of music."Once Upon A Jingle" is more than just a film; it’s an imaginative exploration of the magic of music and the timeless themes of creativity, unity, and goodwill. As Jingle King & The Notes travel from one adventure to the next, they teach valuable lessons about friendship, perseverance, and the importance of staying true to one’s values. The film culminates in a grand musical finale, uniting the Kingdom in a celebration of music, proving that harmony and goodwill can triumph over discord and chaos.Power Star Entertainment is actively seeking partnerships with studios and production houses to bring this innovative concept to life. Potential collaborators and interested parties are encouraged to explore the opportunities this film treatment offers. "Once Upon A Jingle" is poised to become a leader in family entertainment, offering a blend of creativity, education, and heartwarming storytelling that appeals to audiences of all ages.To learn more about how to be involved in this groundbreaking venture, contact Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative Think Tank for Film, Television, and Publishing at (877) 836-2556 or visit www.powerstarentertainment.com . Power Star Entertainment is dedicated to producing content that captivates audiences globally, and "Once Upon A Jingle" is set to become a standout addition to its expansive portfolio.About Power Star Entertainment:Power Star Entertainment is renowned for its pioneering work in film, television, and publishing, consistently pushing the boundaries of storytelling. With a diverse portfolio that spans various genres, Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative Think Tank for Film, Television, and Publishing is dedicated to producing content that educates, entertains, and inspires audiences of all ages worldwide.

