Unigen to Showcase AI Product Portfolio at AI Hardware and Edge AI Summit

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unigen Corporation, an established global leader in the design and manufacturing of industrial and enterprise grade OEM products, is gearing up for AI Hardware & Edge AI Summit in San Jose, California from September 10th – 12th, 2024. Visit our booth #19 where we will showcase our latest AI products, including the Cupcake Edge AI Server for rugged visual analysis, and the Poundcake Air-Cooled AI Inference Server.Unigen’s Product Marketing Director, Oliver Baltuch, will be at the event to discuss how our solutions can address your specific needs. Feel free to send him a message on LinkedIn to arrange a meet-up About Biscotti/ Poundcake: Poundcake is an ultra-efficient AI inference server delivering over 400 trillion operations per second (TOPS). This cutting-edge server is built on the robust EB202-CP, a 2U Genoa-based storage server with a removable storage cage. By integrating eight Unigen Biscotti E1.S AI modules, AIC presents an air-cooled server with outstanding performance-per-watt, ensuring long-term cost savings. Poundcake features the AMD EPYC (Genoa) CPU, 128GB of DDR5 memory, and eight Unigen Biscotti E1.S AI modules, each with twin Hailo-8 AI Inference Accelerators. Capable of 21,500 frames per second in Resnet_V1_50, it handles 100 video streams with AI analytics, providing unmatched performance for AI tasks.About Unigen Cupcake: Unigen’s Cupcake Edge AI Server delivers a reliable, high-performance, low-latency, low-power platform for Machine Learning and Inference AI in a compact and rugged enclosure. Cupcake integrates a flexible combination of I/O Interfaces and expansion capabilities to capture and process video and multiple types of signals through its Power-Over-Ethernet (POE) ports, and then delivers the processed data to the client either over a wired or wireless network. Neural Networks are supported by the leading ISV providers allowing for a highly customizable solution for multiple applications. Cupcake is a small form factor fanless design in a ruggedized case perfect for environments where Visual Security is important (e.g., secure buildings, transportation, warehouses, or public spaces). External interfaces included are Ethernet, POE, HDMI, USB 3.0, USB Type-C, CANbus, RS232, SDCard, antennas for WIFI, and internal interfaces for optional M.2 SATA III, M.2 NVMe and SO-DIMMs. The flexibility in IO renders the Cupcake Edge AI Server suitable for multiple applications and markets.About Unigen Corporation: Unigen, founded in 1991, is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of original and custom SSD, DRAM, NVDIMM modules and Enterprise IO solutions. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state of the art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the Silicon Valley Bay Area of California and near Hanoi Vietnam, along with 5 additional engineering and support facilities located around the globe. Unigen markets its products to both enterprise and client OEMs worldwide focused on embedded, industrial, networking, server, telecommunications, imaging, automotive and medical device industries. Unigen also offers best in class electronics manufacturing services (EMS), including new product introduction and volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, TaaS (Test-as-a-Service) and post-sales support. Learn more about Unigen’s products and services at unigen.com.

