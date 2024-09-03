U.S. Chamber Announces New Talent on Government Affairs Team

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced the addition of a trio of seasoned former Congressional and Administration staff: Tim Monahan, Nick Crocker, and Andrea Porwoll. They will join the Chamber’s Government Affairs team led by Rodney Davis on Capitol Hill, with regional offices around the country, an extensive federation network, active grassroots engagement, and robust policy experience, to represent millions of businesses of all sizes and their workers.

"As the Chamber prepares to shape the biggest policy fights and advance pro-growth priorities in 2025 and beyond, we welcome the additions of Tim Monahan, Nick Crocker, and Andrea Porwoll to the Chamber’s government affairs shop. As former House leadership aides and key leadership during my tenure at the Committee on House Administration, I witnessed their deep relationships with Congressional offices and knowledge of the legislative landscape that will be invaluable as the Chamber champions a pro-growth economic agenda that will make the American dream a reality for all,” said Rodney Davis, Senior Vice President for Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber.

With more than a decade of experience on Capitol Hill, Tim Monahan joins the Chamber from Atlas Crossing LLC after serving as Senior Vice President for Government Affairs. Prior to joining Atlas Crossing LLC, Tim served in various roles overseeing operations of the U.S. House of Representatives, including in the offices of House Speaker Mike Johnson, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and was Staff Director for the Committee on House Administration, among others.

With ten years of experience in Congress, Nick Crocker joins the Chamber after serving as Senior Advisor and Director of Coalitions for the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce. Before this, Nick worked for the Committee on House Administration, where he most recently served as Deputy Staff Director. In this role, he developed wide and deep relationships across the House Republican Conference.

Andrea Porwoll joins the Chamber after serving as Vice President for Communications and Public Affairs at Bullpen Strategy Group. Prior to this, Andrea worked on Capitol Hill as a communications director for former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the House Committee on Administration and Congressman Rick Allen, and as a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

This announcement comes on the heels of the launch of the Chamber’s Growth and Opportunity Imperative for America, which calls on elected officials and candidates to secure a strong future for all Americans by pursuing policies that will achieve 3% economic growth annually over the next decade.