Former Arkansas Judge Convicted of Making False Statements to Law Enforcement

A former Arkansas local district court judge was convicted of making false statements to the FBI on Friday.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Thomas David Carruth, 64, of Clarendon, Arkansas, served as an elected Monroe County district court judge. In that role, Carruth presided over criminal and civil matters. In April 2022, Carruth solicited sex from the girlfriend of a defendant in a criminal case pending before him. The jury found that, when questioned by the FBI, Carruth lied to agents about the incident, including by falsely stating that he did not “request,” “ask,” “offer”, make “overture[s] about”, “insinuate,” or “even [think] about,” sex with the girlfriend.

The jury convicted Carruth of one count of making false statements. Carruth was acquitted of charges of bribery, honest services fraud, and violations of the Travel Act. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date. Carruth faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, Acting Assistant Director James Barnacle Jr. of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division, and Special Agent in Charge Alicia D. Corder of the FBI Little Rock Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI investigated the case.

Trial Attorneys Nicholas Cannon and Madison Mumma of the Criminal Division’s Public Integrity Section are prosecuting the case.