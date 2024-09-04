NightRide Thermal Advances to Final Round in the 'Coolest Thing Made in New York' Awards

NightRide Thermal Logo NightRide 360 High Resolution Camera

Leader in Vehicle-Mounted Thermal Cameras Competes for Top Honor at Sagamore Resort on September 19th

We are very excited to be one of the two finalists for The Coolest Thing Made in New York competition.This reflects our team's hard work and innovation and we’re excited to compete in the final round.” — Mary Ellen Kramer, CEO

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NightRide Thermal, the leading manufacturer of vehicle-mounted thermal cameras, is proud to announce that it is one of the final 2 companies competing for the prestigious “Coolest Thing Made in New York” award . The Business Council of New York State organizes this statewide competition, which celebrates innovation and excellence in manufacturing.Voting for the final round is now live and runs through Thursday, September 19. Voting will close at approximately 7:00 PM on September 19, just before the winner is announced live at The Business Council’s Annual Meeting Awards Dinner at The Sagamore Resort in Bolton Landing.NightRide Thermal has earned its place as a finalist thanks to its groundbreaking work in thermal imaging technology. The company’s products, designed to enhance visibility in low-light and nighttime conditions, have gained widespread recognition for their innovative design and practical applications in both professional and recreational markets.“We are very excited to be one of the two finalists for The Coolest Thing Made in New York competition,” said the CEO of NightRide Thermal, Mary Ellen Kramer. “This reflects our team's hard work and innovation, and we’re excited to compete in the final round. We encourage everyone to vote and help us bring home the title.”As a finalist, NightRide Thermal has been invited to attend The Business Council’s Annual Meeting and to present the company and products to the Business Council's Board of Directors at their Annual Meeting which takes place from September 18 to 20, 2024. The Annual Meeting provides information, inspiration, and entertainment in a one-of-a-kind forum focused on improving New York's business climate and economy.Beginning on Thursday morning, September 19, the company will showcase its cutting-edge thermal cameras to the 250 members of The Business Council. The evening of September 19 will culminate in the announcement of the contest winner during the Awards Dinner when the winning company will be called to the stage to accept the award.How to Vote: Supporters can vote for NightRide Thermal by visiting the official voting page. Voting is open until 7:00 PM on September 19, and every vote counts!For more information about NightRide Thermal and its products, please visit https://getnightride.com/ About NightRide Thermal:NightRide Thermal is a leading manufacturer of vehicle-mounted thermal cameras dedicated to providing innovative solutions that enhance safety, security, and visibility. With a commitment to quality and excellence, NightRide Thermal serves diverse markets, including law enforcement, military, outdoor recreation, and more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.