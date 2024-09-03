Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,119 in the last 365 days.

Tulare County Superior Court boosts service with virtual public counter, bilingual kiosks

“These initiatives were all inspired as a result of the strategic plan and the feedback received from those we serve,” Jasso explained. “The virtual counter is designed to help improve access. You can receive service from anywhere as long as you have a mobile device with video conferencing capability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tulare County Superior Court boosts service with virtual public counter, bilingual kiosks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more