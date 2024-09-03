Fish and Wildlife Almanac, Sept. 3 (published September 3, 2024)

Winner chosen for waterfowl stamp contest

Mankato artist Kurt Kegler won the Minnesota waterfowl stamp contest with an acrylic painting of a cackling goose, a species that looks like a smaller version of a Canada goose. Michael Sieve of Rushford earned second place with a cackling goose painting done in oil and acrylic. Third place went Stephen Hamrick of Lakeville with a painting of a cackling goose done in acrylic. The winners were selected out of 12 eligible submissions. The waterfowl stamp can be purchased in combination with a hunting license, or as a collectable. Visit the Minnesota DNR website for more information about habitat stamps and contest guidelines.

Reminder: Deer lottery application deadline is Sept. 5

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds firearm and muzzleloader hunters, who want to harvest antlerless deer in a deer permit area designated as antlerless permit lottery this hunting season, to purchase their license by Thursday, Sept. 5. Hunters who purchase their license on or before this date are automatically entered into the lottery for the deer permit area or special hunt area they declare.

Successful applicants will receive a postcard in the mail authorizing them to take an antlerless deer using their regular license in that antlerless permit lottery area. No application is needed to take antlerless deer in permit areas with either sex, two-deer limit, three-deer limit or five-deer limit designations. Hunters are reminded that DPAs 235 and 251 went from either-sex to lottery this year.

Hunters who want to participate in special firearm or muzzleloader deer hunts also need to apply for permits that are issued through a lottery. That application deadline is also Sept. 5. More information and details about how to apply for special hunts are available on the Minnesota DNR website.

More information about designations and regulations for deer permit areas, as well as details about special hunt opportunities, are available on the Minnesota DNR website and in the 2024 Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations Handbook, available online and in print wherever Minnesota DNR licenses are sold.

Minnesota Twins offer special edition hats with DNR ticket package

Anyone with a 2024 Minnesota fishing or hunting license can access a special ticket package with the Minnesota Twins this season that includes a special edition blaze orange wool-blend Twins cap with ticket purchase.

The Minnesota DNR Days partnership included seven games this year, with the final one coming up at 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10 vs. the Los Angeles Angels. Find instructions for purchasing tickets on the Minnesota DNR Days webpage.

Minnesota DNR webinars focus on deer management, hunting and fishing public land

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the fall program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series.

In a webinar on Wednesday, Sept. 4, join Minnesota DNR’s Big Game Program staff as they share their behind-the-scenes perspectives on deer management in Minnesota, including information about the deer population goal setting process, what biologists consider when setting bag limit designations, current research projects, and an outlook on the upcoming hunting season.

In a webinar on Wednesday, Sept. 11, Jamie Gangaware, Minnesota DNR wildlife operations manager, and Jamison Wendel, Minnesota DNR fisheries habitat manager, will discuss wildlife management areas and aquatic management areas, the history of the WMA and AMA program, the purposes of these lands, and the variety of recreational opportunities they offer. Participants will also learn about the system-wide planning process currently underway to ensure consistent and holistic management of WMA and AMA lands into the future.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.