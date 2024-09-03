Minnesota DNR proposing fishing regulations changes on Sauk River chain of lakes (published September 3, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reviewing the experimental fishing regulations for channel catfish on the Sauk River chain of lakes as well as Long, North Brown’s, Eden and Mud lakes.

An experimental regulation that increased the possession limit to 10 channel catfish is set to expire in March 2025. The Minnesota DNR is taking public input on whether to allow it to expire or make the regulation permanent. The statewide limit is five catfish. With few anglers keeping more than five catfish on these lakes, there is no clear evidence that the regulation is affecting fish populations. Local anglers have voiced support for the regulation.

A public input meeting will be held 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Richmond City Hall, 45 Hall Ave. SW in Richmond. A short presentation summarizing the results of the last 10 years of data will be presented and attendees will be able to offer comments. For those unable to attend, comments may also be made via the online survey found from the Minnesota DNR website through Friday, Oct. 11, or by contacting Joe Stewig, Sauk Rapids area fisheries supervisor, by calling 320-223-7867, emailing [email protected], or mailing 1035 South Benton Drive, Sauk Rapids, MN 56369.