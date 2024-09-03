Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: September 03, 2024 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting on Proposed Intersection Improvement Project in Town of Ashford Open House Set for Tuesday, September 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Ashford Community Center The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting on Tuesday, September 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. pertaining to a proposed intersection improvement project scheduled to begin next summer. The project will provide operational improvements and safety enhancements to the U.S. Route 219 freeway transition to U.S. Route 219 highway at Peters Road, including the intersection of Peters and Miller Roads in the Town of Ashford in Cattaraugus County. The informal, open house meeting will be held at the Ashford Community Center, located at 9377 State Route 240 in West Valley. The session will feature displays about the project and provide an opportunity for discussion with NYSDOT representatives, who will be available to receive comments and answer individual questions. No formal presentation will be made. The project proposes to reconfigure the intersection of U.S. Route 219 highway, Peters Road and Miller Road into a single lane roundabout with lighting thereby enhancing safety by minimizing opposing traffic movements. The posted speed limit of Miller Road will be reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph. The southbound U.S. Route 219 freeway off-ramp will be modified to include an acceleration ramp for westbound Peters Road, and a left turn lane for eastbound Peters Road. Roadside ditches will be re-routed or replaced with a closed drainage system. For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening system, please contact Brian Dankert, assistant regional design engineer, at (716) 847-5291, or write to the New York State Department of Transportation, 100 Seneca Street, Buffalo, New York 14203, and reference Project Identification Number 5102.00. About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.