MEGAN WILLIAMS’ MEMOIR, ONE BAD MOTHER, TACKLES THE GOOD, BAD AND UGLY OF BALANCING MOTHERHOOD AND A NEW CAREER

Williams' Laugh-Out-Loud Funny and Raw Memoir Available Now

GRASS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Megan Williams’ new memoir One Bad Mother takes the reader through the crazy adventure of motherhood as Megan lived it (and maybe how many mothers secretly live it, too). Motherhood is hard enough; throw in preemie twins and the Police Academy and you’ve got one great story. The memoir comes out today, Tuesday, September 3, 2024, and is available as a paperback and e-book from Sibylline Press and will be issued as an audiobook from Tantor Media.After one of her six-year-old twins puts a hammer through a wall, Megan Williams feels she’s failing the test that is motherhood. And it’s one she has been failing ever since her twins were born at twenty-nine weeks and placed in the NICU. Recognizing a hole in her current life that is eerily similar to the space left in the drywall, Williams abandons her academic career to apply to the Police Academy. She needs a win and hopes to find it there.During a grueling, two-year application process, Williams confronts mental and physical challenges that rival motherhood for difficulty. Now she had to deal with the paralyzing fear that she is a bad mother and the very real possibility that she might not make the cut at the Academy. Williams’ intertwined narratives of police recruitment and motherhood reveal all the judgments society has of mothers. It’s only in the end—her humor still intact—that she finds some gratitude and makes peace with a motherhood far different than she planned.“Real, raw, laugh out loud funny‑like motherhood itself” -- Leslie Morgan Steiner, author of The Naked Truth“Megan’s honesty and vulnerability make this a deeply relatable and inspirational read. Her story is also a powerful testament to the inner strength that lies within every woman.”—Natalie MacLean, author of Wine Witch on Fire: Rising from the Ashes of Divorce, Defamation, and Drinking Too Much“Williams explores what it means to be a mother, fielding opportunities, facing limits and making choices.”—Corie Adjmi, author of The Marriage Box“A riveting, fast-paced read.”—Carol Smith, author of Crossing the River: Seven Stories That Saved My Life, A MemoirAbout the Author: Previous to her decision to apply to the Police Department, Megan Williams was a professor of English at various universities for over twenty years. After graduating from Haverford College, Megan received her Ph.D. in English from Temple University and taught at Lafayette College and Santa Clara University. Portions of One Bad Mother have received recognition from the New Millennium Award in Nonfiction, the Cagibi Magazine Prize, Panther Creek Award in Non-Fiction, and William Faulkner Creative Writers’ Competition. Last year, Williams won the PNWA award for nonfiction. She and her family currently reside in Bellingham, Washington.About Sibylline Press:Sibylline Press publishes the brilliant work of women authors over 50, exclusively. It is distributed to the trade by Publishers Group West. Sibylline Press takes its name from the Sibylline Books, the ancient writings of wise older women, the Sibyls. More at www.sibyllinepress.com ; and follow us on FB and IG @sibyllinepress

