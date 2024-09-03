‘A Summer’s Evening at the Races’ raises £100,000

'A Summer's Evening at the Races' took place on Monday 10 June at Royal Windsor Racecourse. We're delighted to share that this special event, hosted by Target Ovarian Cancer Trustee Anabel Fielding with the support of an Events Committee, has raised £100,000! This incredible total will go towards funding research, educational resources, and providing much-needed support to those with ovarian cancer through our programmes.

At the event, guests were invited to a special evening of horse racing and fine dining in the Riverside marquee. Our guests enjoyed their drinks reception, on a private terrace, whilst viewing an art display by horse sculptor Ollie Hollman.

The incredible live and silent auction included a holiday apartment in Barbados, a Charlotte Tilbury beauty hamper and an exclusive riding experience with the King’s personal horse trainer Ralph Beckett. With Simon Clare as tipster and auctioneer, it was a wonderful evening!

See all photos from the event



Annwen Jones OBE said:

We are so grateful to the committee for organising such a wonderful event, a special evening of horseracing and to unite in our goal to stop ovarian cancer devastating lives. Knowing the symptoms of ovarian cancer saves lives. The funds raised for Target Ovarian Cancer through this event will help us to continue targeting what’s important – symptoms awareness, life-saving early diagnosis, better treatments, and support for everyone affected by ovarian cancer.

Lauren Josman, Head of Philanthropy and Partnerships, added:

Events like these are vital to helping us achieve our ambition of doubling survival rates by 2050. We are grateful to our incredible supporters for taking us that one step closer.

Everyone at Target Ovarian Cancer gives special thanks to the Events Committee members including Alison Esse, Izzi Beckett, Emma Spencer, Joe Tizzard, Suzanne Dando, Lucy Wolley Dodd, Lisa Attenborough, Simon Clare, Davina Hobbs, Peter Eaton and Geoffrey Pooley for their efforts in delivering such a successful event.