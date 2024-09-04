Credibly Launches Small Business Award to Support SMBs

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Credibly, the leading lending platform that champions small businesses, is excited to announce the launch of the first Credibly Small Business Award. This new initiative is aimed at providing financial support to small business owners by helping them achieve their goals through non-dilutive funding.The Credibly Small Business Award is a testament to Credibly’s commitment to backing small businesses and supporting their growth. At its foundation, Credibly understands the unique challenges that small business owners face, especially during uncertain economic times, and is offering this award as a chance to help small business owners overcome financial barriers and thrive."We are thrilled to launch the Credibly Small Business Award and support the hardworking owners of small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) who are the backbone of our economy," said Ryan Rosett, co-CEO of Credibly."We believe that small businesses are the key to economic growth and we are committed to helping them not just succeed, but flourish. This award is just one way we are fulfilling the promise that we were founded upon and we are excited to see the impact it will have on small business owners across the country."The purpose of the Credibly Small Business Award is to provide a much-needed boost to small business owners, who notoriously get very little support via traditional lenders. This award is a crucial step in helping SMBs navigate financial hurdles that often block a small business’ ability to grow. Credibly’s commitment to empowering entrepreneurs makes this an exciting opportunity for small business owners across the country.A total of $100,000 will be awarded:1 Grand Prize of $50,0001 Second Prize of $20,0003 Third Prizes of $10,000 eachThe Credibly Small Business Award is open to all SMB owners in the United States who have been in business for at least 6 months. Entries will be accepted from now until September 30, 2024.Please visit https://partner.credibly.com/small-business-award to enter. Terms, conditions and sweepstakes rules can be found at https://www.credibly.com/wp-content/uploads/Credibly_Small_Business_Award_Sweepstakes_OFFICIAL_RULES.pdf

