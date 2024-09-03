Submit Release
Governor Newsom proclaims State of Emergency in the City of Rancho Palos Verdes

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency in the City of Rancho Palos Verdes to protect public safety amid ongoing land movement that has resulted in disrupted utility services and evacuation warnings for impacted residents.
 
The city is located on four out of five sub-slides that comprise the Greater Portuguese Landslide Complex. Land movement at part of the Complex has significantly accelerated following severe storms in 2023 and 2024.
 
A copy of the proclamation can be found here.
 
The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services has been coordinating with the city and county for nearly a year to support the response to the land movement, including providing technical assistance, supporting the local assistance center, facilitating a federal mitigation grant for groundwater work in the area, and helping officials with initial damage estimates.
 

