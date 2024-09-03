The Mezzanine Gallery to Exhibit Julieta Zavala’s “Mercado Kitsch México”

Wilmington, Del. (August 30, 2024) – The Delaware Division of the Arts’ Mezzanine Gallery presents 2024 Emerging Artist Fellow Julieta Zavala’s exhibition, “Mercado Kitsch México” on view from September 6-27, 2024. Guests are invited to attend a Meet-the-Artist Reception on Friday, September 6 from 5:00-7:30 p.m..

“Mercado Kitsch México” presents a vibrant and eclectic exhibition inspired by the rich visual and cultural heritage of kitsch art in Mexico City. Zavala celebrates the creativity and artistic expression of the working class, who, with ingenuity and passion, combine textures, colors, and shapes to reflect their unique essence. Her Mexican heritage “has been and will continue to be my strongest inspiration. Everything about our art, culture, and traditions inspires me.”

Designer Julieta Zavala creates garments that combine both her cultural roots and social trends, proud of her role in “projecting Mexican culture and costume design through visual art in fashion.” In her work, Zavala reflects “the artistic side of fashion [by] using unconventional and recyclable materials” in the creation of her unique and culturally expansive pieces.

The designer grew up in Mexico City with her mother and three sisters; her father had come to the United States when she was born. Her first introduction to the creativity of sewing was via her Aunt Maria. She was “a great inspiration throughout my life,” making the traditional attire that Zavala and her sisters wore every year at school presentations. Watching her aunt, “I could see the happiness sewing brought to her. Seeing that happiness inspired me to give it a try.”

The remainder of her family moved to the United States in 2006, when Zavala was 20, coming to Delaware “where my father was already established in the state.” She had always wanted to study fashion design, but in Mexico it was “out of my reach financially.” When she came to America, Zavala began from the ground up – learning English and then going to night school. She finally was able to pursue her longstanding dream: She studied at the Art Institute of Philadelphia, where she graduated in 2014 – with honors – as a fashion designer. Her work is seen widely throughout the tri-state area, in Mexico, and in New York City, including at the Penn Museum and the Delaware Art Museum. Her 2023 DelArt project was a residency in connection with the major exhibition Estampas de la Raza, a collaboration that included a runway show and a fashion installation in the exhibition gallery.

The gallery will feature an exclusive clothing collection and fashion runway. Each piece in her collection stands out not only for its distinctive character but also for the stories it tells about everyday life and the unrestrained creativity of Mexico City. The artist invites you to immerse yourself in this world where the unexpected becomes a masterpiece, and every corner of the gallery is a celebration of popular Mexican aesthetics.

The Mezzanine Gallery, open weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., is located on the second floor of the Carvel State Office Building, 820 N. French Street, Wilmington.

The mannequins are courtesy of Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library.

Images in the banner: “Mercado” (2024), plastic corset with chiff on dress, photo credit: Manuel Flores. “Market Bag dress” (2024), market bag, photo credit: Manuel Flores. “Cinco de Mayo Dress” (2021), plastic table cloth, photo credit: Manuel Flores.

