Sikka.ai Recognized as Quarterfinalist for the Digital Health Hub Foundation: Digital Health Awards

Sikka.ai's Quarterfinalist award, recognizing them for leveraging digital advancements to enhance healthcare services and patient outcomes sikka.ai's logo and brand image pay homage to its decades of experience at the forefront of artificial intelligence applications

Out of over 1,500 submissions, Sikka.ai receives one of 16 quarterfinalist spots for the Best in Class – Dental Health category.

[This award] is a recognition and testament to the innovation, dedication to excellence and passion of the Sikka.ai team” — Founder & CEO, Vijay Sikka

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sikka.ai is thrilled to announce its selection as a quarterfinalist for the prestigious 2024 Digital Health Hub Foundation: Digital Health Awards. Sikka.ai was chosen as a quarterfinalist for the Best in Class - Dental Health category This recognition highlights the company's dedication to being the platform that transforms global retail healthcare, connecting healthcare providers to software vendors. The Digital Health Awards celebrate organizations that demonstrate excellence in leveraging digital advancements to enhance healthcare services and patient outcomes.As a quarterfinalist, Sikka.ai stands out not only for its commitment to connecting and empowering patients, providers and suppliers but also for its digital advancements such as its recently released DentalLLM. Sikka.ai's DentalLLM demonstrated unparalleled performance in understanding and generating dental-specific content, significantly outperforming general-purpose language models like ChatGPT-4o, Claude 3.5 Sonnet, and Gemini 1.5 in benchmark tests."We are incredibly honored to be a Quarterfinalist. The award shows that our hard work adds significant value for our customers and is helping us achieve our mission to transform the global retail healthcare market. More importantly, it is a recognition and testament to the innovation, dedication to excellence and passion of the Sikka.ai team," said Vijay Sikka, Founder & CEO of Sikka.ai.Out of a substantial pool of over 1,500 submissions, only the most promising 16 quarterfinalists per category, per track have advanced to this stage."This year has set a new benchmark for excellence, with a remarkable influx of global submissions showcasing groundbreaking innovations in digital health. The level of ingenuity and commitment we’ve seen is truly inspiring. Congratulations to all of our quarterfinalists for their outstanding achievements," said Mark Goldstein, Chairman of the Digital Health Hub Foundation.Finalists will be announced on September 20, 2024, and the winners will be announced at the Grand Finale at HLTH on October 21, 2024.About Digital Health Hub Foundation:Our mission is to help the world’s next best innovative healthcare companies scale and grow. Founded in 2017, on the campus of UCSF in San Francisco, our now 30,000 member community consists of thousands of early-to late-stage healthcare companies and highly qualified healthcare industry providers, payors, experts, mentors, investors, clinicians and researchers who participate in our annual awards ceremony where we bring togetherthe industry to honor and validate the best of the best and celebrate the technological advances in healthcare and the impact it has.About Sikka.ai:Sikka.ai is a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company providing solutions that empower retail healthcare professionals, including dental, oral surgery, orthodontics, optometry, veterinary and chiropractic, to thrive in today's competitive healthcare landscape. Sikka.ai provides app developers tools to support these solutions with a multiple award-winning AI-API platform that allows for seamless integration with more than 96% of the practice management, financial, imaging and insurance systems. Sikka.ai’s consent-based insights are used by major DSOs, manufacturers, financial institutions and the life insurance industry. The company is private equity funded, profitable and growing rapidly. The company has 40,000 practices and 168 million patients on its AI-API Platform.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.