Governor DeSantis Highlights Success in Reducing Nursing Shortages Through LINE and PIPELINE Funds

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis visited Daytona State College to highlight Florida’s success in enhancing the nursing talent pipeline through the Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers and Learners through Incentives for Nursing Education (PIPELINE) Fund and the Linking Industry to Nursing Education (LINE) Fund. These programs incentivize and reward collaboration and performance in nursing education programs to increase the number of nurses entering the workforce.

Building on his commitment to making Florida the number one state for workforce education by 2030, Governor DeSantis recently approved $130 million for the PIPELINE and LINE nursing programs in the Focus on Florida’s Future Budget. This funding is in addition to $125 million appropriated in FY 2022-23 and FY 2023-24, bringing the total investment to $380 million. Since FY 2022-23, Daytona State College has been awarded over $9 million through PIPELINE and LINE.

“Florida is addressing the nationwide demand for qualified nurses through smart investments in workforce and nursing education,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “These two programs are producing results, which is why I will support their full renewal in the upcoming fiscal year.”

“Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida’s investment in high quality nursing programs is paying off,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “The PIPELINE and LINE programs are strong incentives for public-private partnership and because of them, we are seeing record numbers of enrollees and completers.”

“Through Governor DeSantis’ leadership and the support of the Florida legislature, our universities are partnering with the private sector to receive mission critical resources needed to graduate more high-quality nurses than ever before,” said Ray Rodrigues, Chancellor of the State University System of Florida. “With the continuation of the LINE and PIPELINE investments, nursing programs will continue to expand and fill a critical workforce need for our state.”

In FY 2023-24, 7,498 students completed a nursing program, which is the highest number in three years. From FY 2021-22 to FY 2023-24, enrollment in Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) programs at just the FCS institutions that received LINE funding increased by 25 percent, from 12,456 to 15,636. Additionally, the percentage of completers in ASN programs in those same colleges increased 24 percent, from 2,595 to 3,214.

Florida has invested $46 million in state universities each year since FY 2022-23 to enhance nursing education through the PIPELINE and LINE programs. These investments have expanded the capacity of State University System nursing programs, leading to a record high of 1,800 nursing graduates.

The LINE program was established in 2022 as a competitive grant opportunity for state universities, school districts, Florida College System (FCS) institutions, and independent nonprofit colleges and universities by providing matching funds on a dollar-for-dollar basis to participating agencies that partner with health care providers. The PIPELINE fund rewards performance and excellence among nursing education programs at state universities, school district postsecondary technical career centers, and FCS institutions that offer a licensed practical nurse program.

Currently, the application process for LINE funds is open. The Florida Department of Education has posted the Request for Proposal (RFP) for the disbursement of these funds and associated documents here. All interested institutions should submit a Notice of Intent by September 10, 2024.

