Multi-agency human trafficking operation rescues 91 people – Governor vows continued crackdown on organized crime in NM

SANTA FE – Today, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, alongside key members of the Governor’s Organized Crime Commission (OCC) and law enforcement leadership, unveiled the results of “Operation Disruption,” a coordinated effort to combat human trafficking and organized crime in southern New Mexico.

The operation, which took place over 12 days in August, resulted in significant disruptions to criminal networks and the rescue of numerous victims. This included:

91 people rescued by New Mexico State Police.

33 stash houses identified.

735 traffic stops conducted.

16 arrests made between Aug. 17 and Aug. 29.

Nine people found in the desert including one female in a life-or-death situation, who is currently recovering.

“Operation Disruption is a clear demonstration of our commitment to saving lives and protecting the most vulnerable among us,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Thanks to the tireless efforts of our law enforcement partners, we have made our communities safer and sent a strong message to those who seek to exploit others.

“Let this be a warning to those who would traffic in human lives: New Mexico will not tolerate this reprehensible criminal behavior. We are coming after you, and when we find you, we will shut down your illegal operation and put you in jail.”

The New Mexico State Police Crime Suppression and Uniform Bureaus conducted a human trafficking operation in Dona Ana and Luna Counties, working in conjunction with the New Mexico Organized Crime Commission, U.S. Border Patrol, HSI, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, Las Cruces Police Department, Bureau of Land Management, Texas DPS, and Mexican officials. The operation aimed to disrupt, identify, and locate human trafficking organizations, including stash houses used to harbor individuals smuggled into the U.S. illegally.

“I am so proud of the amazing work done by New Mexico Law Enforcement in saving lives and absolutely disrupting cartel human trafficking operations,” said Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman. “I also appreciate that Gov. Lujan Grisham is taking a relentless approach to organized crime. When it comes to crime, and specifically criminal organizations, we need a full-court press.”

This humanitarian and cartel disruption effort was focused on protecting the victims of human trafficking organizations.

In May 2023, Gov. Lujan Grisham announced the reestablishment of the Governor’s Organized Crime Commission, a bipartisan group created in statue in the 1970s but seldom utilized by previous governors.

Link to video of Operation Disruption statistics: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O68pl7aJ5Q4