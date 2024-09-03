Free Professional Learning: Integrating WIDA English Language Development (ELD) Standards Framework

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to provide support to School Administrative Units (SAUs) in their continued implementation of Maine’s English Language Development Standards. We invite all districts to participate in the following trainings:

A free, self-paced, six-module course called The WIDA ELD Standards Framework: A Collaborative Approach is available to all Maine public school educators through the WIDA Secure Portal. If you do not have a WIDA Secure Portal account, contact WIDA Client Services to have one set up for you. (Note that you must have a Maine public school email address.)All twelve WIDA self-paced courses provide leaders and educators the opportunity to responsively designed and implement professional learning through active facilitation and collaboration cycles for language growth and development. This can happen during department/grade level meetings, allocated professional learning time, or extended learning structures such as Communities of Practice (CoPs) and Professional Learning Communities (PLCs).

The Maine DOE is also hosting a virtual workshop facilitated by WIDA: Planning with the WIDA ELD Standards Framework. The workshop will occur on October 2nd and October 9th from 3:30 – 5:00 pm. Participants must attend both sessions. This is an opportunity to leverage collaborative teams through participation. The workshops are free and limited to 40 participants. Registration closes September 25th. Register here.

Visit the Maine DOE website to access additional professional learning opportunities related to the WIDA ELD Standards and other topics specific to ESOL and bilingual/multilingual programs.

If you have any questions about the WIDA ELD Standards or the requirements for implementation, please get in touch with Jane Armstrong, Maine DOE English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) State Specialist at Jane.Armstrong@maine.gov or Melanie Junkins, Maine DOE Bilingual and Multilingual Education Specialist at Melanie.Junkins@maine.gov