Division of Forestry Seedling Nursery Now Accepting Orders

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry’s (TDF) East Tennessee Nursery is accepting tree seedling orders until April 1, 2025, or while supplies last. More than 30 species of tree and shrub seedlings are currently available for reforestation and conservation projects.

“The seedlings we grow at the East Tennessee Nursery are a vital part of Tennessee’s future forests,” State Forester Heather Slayton said. “Whether rural or urban, private or commercial, our forests and trees have a direct impact on our state’s economy, infrastructure, and health. We are proud that the seedlings we grow at the nursery each year will positively impact our state for generations to come.”

The East Tennessee Nursery, which cultivates millions of native trees and shrubs each year, sells seedlings in bulk at affordable prices to public, nonprofit, and private organizations, as well as individuals.

“TDF’s nursery is uniquely positioned to support reforestation on a large scale across the state,” TDF Reforestation Unit Leader and Nursery Manager Gina Sowders said.

Please visit www.planttntrees.org to purchase seedlings online.

Several cost share and financial assistance programs are available to qualified landowners to provide financial assistance for seedling purchases. Sponsored programs include:

• The Beam Suntory program promotes the purchase of oak, hickory, pecan, and shortleaf pine seedlings.

• The Promark (formerly D’Addario) program supports the sustainability of hickory and oak in Tennessee.

• The Huber Engineered Woods, LLC program, Trees for Tennessee, is designed to expand pine regeneration on fallow fields and recently harvested land.

• The Tree City USA program supports cities and towns seeking to grow urban and community forests.

• The White Oak and Shortleaf Pine Initiatives assist landowners in purchasing white oaks and shortleaf pines.



Each program has its own eligibility requirements, and some require a forest management plan. Contact your local area forester at www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests/staff to learn more about these programs and their eligibility requirements, including forest management plan development.

Landowners may also quality for cost share opportunities for hardwood and softwood seedling purchases through the Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program (TAEP). For information about TAEP, visit www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests/landowners/financial/taep-for-forest-landowners.

The Division of Forestry protects and promotes the responsible use of forest resources in Tennessee. Focus areas include assisting landowners with a variety of services, providing quality tree seedlings, supporting forest health programs, collecting forest inventory data, assisting forest industries, and fighting wildland fires. Visit http://www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests for more information.