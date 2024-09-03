Submit Release
Discounted trees available at distribution events this fall

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), through a partnership with the USDA Forest Service, is offering large shade trees, low-growing ornamental and fruit trees, and evergreen tree species at discounted prices.

All Iowa residents can purchase up to two trees to be picked up at the following locations:

  • Saturday, September 28, 8:30–10:30 a.m., Harrah’s Casino north parking lot (1 Harrah’s Blvd., Council Bluffs)
  • Tuesday, October 1, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Fort Des Moines Park (7200 SE 5th St, Des Moines)
  • Thursday, October 3, 4:00-6:00 p.m., Southern Iowa Fairgrounds (701 North I Street, Oskaloosa)
  • Thursday, October 10, 4:00-6:00 p.m., River’s Edge Discovery Center (20 N 1st Street, Fort Dodge)
  • Tuesday, October 15, 4:00-6:00 p.m., Riverside Park (1301 Riverside Blvd, Sioux City)

Submit an order form, available online at  www.iowadnr.gov/trees, to reserve your trees.

Trees provide a myriad of benefits to homeowners including reduced home heating and cooling costs, decreased stormwater, shade for outdoor activities, higher home values, and enhanced beauty.

