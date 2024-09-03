Discounted trees available at distribution events this fall
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), through a partnership with the USDA Forest Service, is offering large shade trees, low-growing ornamental and fruit trees, and evergreen tree species at discounted prices.
All Iowa residents can purchase up to two trees to be picked up at the following locations:
- Saturday, September 28, 8:30–10:30 a.m., Harrah’s Casino north parking lot (1 Harrah’s Blvd., Council Bluffs)
- Tuesday, October 1, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Fort Des Moines Park (7200 SE 5th St, Des Moines)
- Thursday, October 3, 4:00-6:00 p.m., Southern Iowa Fairgrounds (701 North I Street, Oskaloosa)
- Thursday, October 10, 4:00-6:00 p.m., River’s Edge Discovery Center (20 N 1st Street, Fort Dodge)
- Tuesday, October 15, 4:00-6:00 p.m., Riverside Park (1301 Riverside Blvd, Sioux City)
Submit an order form, available online at www.iowadnr.gov/trees, to reserve your trees.
Trees provide a myriad of benefits to homeowners including reduced home heating and cooling costs, decreased stormwater, shade for outdoor activities, higher home values, and enhanced beauty.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.