Accion Labs Unveils PBM NexaPro: A Comprehensive PBM Services unit Transforming Prescription Benefit Management

Accion Labs launches PBM NexaPro, a groundbreaking unit transforming Pharmacy Benefit Management with innovative services and advanced technology.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accion Labs is excited to announce the launch of PBM NexaPro, a comprehensive unit dedicated to revolutionizing Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) services.

PBM NexaPro offers a robust suite of services aimed at optimizing prescription benefit programs, enhancing patient outcomes, and driving innovation in PBM operations.

Our PBM NexaPro suite of services includes:

• Prescription Benefit Services: Streamlining formulary management and drug utilization to enhance prescription programs and ensure optimal patient care.

• Prescription Pharmacy Services: Providing critical support for prior authorizations, patient assistance, and distribution of high-cost medications, ensuring seamless access to essential treatments.

• PBM Transformation Hub: Innovating PBM operations through strategic insights and advanced solutions, fostering operational excellence and adaptability.

• Clinical Excellence Solutions: Implementing targeted programs designed to improve patient outcomes and overall healthcare quality, ensuring the highest standards of care.

• PBM Technology Solutions: Modernizing adjudication platforms and products with advanced technology and data analytics to enhance efficiency and accuracy.

“PBM NexaPro offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to address the complex challenges facing the healthcare industry today. From formulary management to clinical excellence solutions, we’re dedicated to providing innovative and effective solutions that improve patient outcomes,” said Sathya Srinivasan, PBM Head of Accion Labs.

Additional Features:

• GenAI in PBM: Introducing frameworks like KAPS, BizBrain, and GenAI in a Box, which accelerate AI adoption in PBM for enhanced decision-making and operational efficiency.

• 340B Services, Specialty Rx: Addressing specific needs within the 340B program and specialty medications.

• Product and Data Engineering: Leveraging advanced product development and data engineering to optimize PBM operations.

• Audit and Compliance: Ensuring rigorous adherence to industry standards and regulatory requirements through comprehensive audit and compliance services.

Kinesh Doshi, CEO and Founder of Accion Labs, said, “The launch of PBM NexaPro marks a significant milestone for Accion Labs. This new unit is poised to transform the way pharmacy benefit management is done, empowering our clients to achieve greater efficiency, cost savings, and improved patient satisfaction.”

PBM NexaPro is set to redefine the landscape of pharmacy benefit management by integrating state-of-the-art technology with strategic insights to deliver unparalleled service and innovation. For more information about PBM NexaPro and how it can benefit your organization, visit https://accionlabs.com/pbm-services.

For more information or queries, contact: Janki Sampat, Head of Marketing & Industry Relations, Accion Labs

Email: janki.sampat@accionlabs.com

About Accion Labs

Accion Labs is a GenAI-first Innovation Engineering Services & Solutions company headquartered in Pittsburgh. Our core purpose is to impact lives by transforming businesses through innovation. With a presence in 23 global offices, Accion Labs boasts an engineering headcount of more than 5,500 employees. The company engages with its clients through collaborative, white-box engagement models that include extended teams and turnkey projects. Accion Labs excels in building new products and re-engineering legacy products using state-of-the-art technologies and innovation. Led by an entrepreneurial leadership team that prioritizes execution, outcomes, and continuous learning, Accion Labs has been recognized as one of Pittsburgh’s fastest-growing companies by the Pittsburgh Business Times and as a leader in innovation by Smart Business Magazine.

Legal Disclaimer:

