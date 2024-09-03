All Weather Windows Rebrands to All Weather At Home After 46 Years

Canadian brand under the All Weather Group updates brand identity

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Weather Windows, a long-standing leader in the Western Canadian fenestration industry, is proud to announce that it is rebranding to All Weather at Home. This rebranding is part of a broader effort to modernize its look and position the company for future growth, supported by the brand architecture of the recently formed All Weather Group. In an industry dominated by product-driven messaging, All Weather at Home’s rebrand solidifies itself as a leader in focusing on people and partnerships first.

Under the All Weather Group, All Weather at Home (formerly All Weather Windows) remains committed to delivering high-quality residential windows and door products across Western Canada. This new brand builds on the company's core strengths by embracing their more personalized and human approach to meeting market needs, while better aligning the brand identity with its deep-rooted belief in building strong partnerships and vibrant communities.

“The shift to All Weather at Home goes beyond just a new name – it captures who we’ve always been, a ground-level partner that is committed to the people, businesses, and communities we proudly serve,” said Colin Wiebe, Co-CEO of All Weather Group. “We’ve built our reputation on trust and quality, and this evolution reflects the strength of our people and our desire to build better, together.”

“For over 46 years, our products have been a part of Canadian homes. This new identity not only honours our past but also looks forward, representing our drive to build stronger, more vibrant communities together. We’re proud to continue this journey under a name that truly represents the people and partnerships at the heart of our success,” said Jillene Lakevold, Co-CEO of All Weather Group.

About All Weather Group:

Founded in 1978 in Edmonton, Alberta, The All Weather Group is one of Canada’s largest privately owned and operated window, door and glass manufacturers. Their purpose to Never Stop Building is a testament to founding values, a commitment to people and the pulse of how they do business today.

Originally known as All Weather Windows, they operate as a group of companies: All Weather at Home, All Weather Commercial, All Weather Glass and Westeck Windows and Doors. They proudly serve residential and commercial clients across Western Canada and the Pacific Northwestern USA from 15 locations. They have a growing dealer network of 600+ and partner directly with builders, developers, contractors, glaziers and homeowners alike.

Their combined 370,000 square foot manufacturing footprint produces premium products designed and tested for Canada's harshest weather conditions, delivered with the promise of performance and style. They have received the ENERGY STAR® Canada's Manufacturer of the Year 5 times and have been recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 15 years in a row.

The All Weather Group generously gives back to the communities they call home through charitable initiatives, support for many non-profit organizations, championing local businesses and providing opportunities for employee volunteerism to make a difference.

