investorTV to Host Live Panel: "Navigating the World of Blockchain: Top Trends & Investment Strategies" on Sept 13, 2024

Navigating the World of Blockchain: Top Trends and Investment Strategies

The live panel discussion will feature top blockchain experts sharing insights on trends, investment strategies, and the future of this emerging technology.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- investorTV , a digital platform powered by Global One Media that brings together industry experts, corporate leaders, and investment professionals for live panel discussions on key market topics, announces its upcoming live panel discussion, "Navigating the World of Blockchain: Top Trends and Investment Strategies." Scheduled for September 13, 2024, at 12 PM EST (9 AM PST), this exclusive panel discussion will feature a group of blockchain and cryptocurrency experts who will shed light on this emerging technology that is reshaping industries.The hour-long event will be moderated by Michael Switow, a seasoned media veteran renowned for his incisive coverage of the financial markets. The distinguished panel includes:-Dean Skurka, President and CEO of WonderFi Technologies-Dan Reitzik, CEO of BIGG Digital Assets-Russell Starr, Head of Capital Markets of DeFi Technologies-Gorav Seth, Head of Capital Markets at Richardson WealthThey will explore a wide range of pressing topics in the blockchain space, including:-The evolution and future of blockchain technology, including its use cases and real-world applications beyond cryptocurrencies-Tokenization of assets, impact of fluctuating crypto prices on blockchain innovation and adoption, market implications, and challenges in blockchain interoperability-Regulatory landscape and balancing transparency with privacy in the blockchain ecosystem-The integration of emerging technologies like AI with blockchain and its impact on financial inclusion in developing countries“Blockchain is driving innovation in so many industries — from finance to property to healthcare and even film production. I can’t wait to explore how investors can best navigate the world of blockchain with a stellar panel of entrepreneurs, CEOs, and market experts on investorTV on Friday, September 13th,” says Global One Media moderator and host Michael Switow.Attendees will gain valuable insights about the latest trends and investment strategies in the blockchain sector, as well as have the opportunity to ask questions and engage directly with the panelists during the Q&A session.To secure your spot for this live panel discussion, register here: https://globalonemedia.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qx3BJR62RPmKwB4LwFgaXA Slots are limited, so early registration is encouraged.About investorTVinvestorTV is a premier digital platform for industry experts and corporate leaders to explore how key forces shaping the 21st-century economy impact investment decisions. Live interactive conversations provide viewers with exclusive insights and actionable strategies. Launched by Global One Media to empower viewers with free, high-quality investment insights, the platform also connects CEOs and institutional investors to explore the collaborations needed for next-generation innovations. More information at www.investor-television.com About Global One MediaGlobal One Media is a full-service investor-focused digital marketing agency solving the needs of publicly traded companies. We deliver creative and effective solutions for digital market awareness and brand positioning across all industries, specializing in content creation and investor engagement for listed and pre-IPO companies. Leveraging our Stocks To Watch network and community-driven channels, we help public companies dominate their sector amid the digital and social media landscape, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world. More information at www.globalonemedia.com Stay connected with investorTV and access the latest content and events through their website and social media channels:YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@InvestorTelevision TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@investor.tv Twitter: https://twitter.com/_investortv Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/_investortv/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/investortelevision LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/investor-tv/

