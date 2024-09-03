Minister Gayton McKenzie honours the legacy of Thabiso Sikwane

It is with profound sadness that I offer my deepest condolences on the passing of Thabiso Sikwane, a woman whose voice and spirit resonated deeply across South Africa. Thabiso was not just a broadcaster; she was a cultural icon, a storyteller who brought warmth, insight, and a unique perspective to every platform she graced. Her passing is an irreplaceable loss to our nation.

Thabiso’s journey in the media world began at the Voice of Soweto, a community radio station where she first captured the hearts of listeners with her authentic voice and undeniable passion. Over the years, she became a household name, with her work at YFM, Kaya FM, Power FM, and SAFM cementing her status as one of South Africa’s most respected and cherished broadcasters. But Thabiso was more than just a voice on the airwaves; she was a beacon of inspiration, especially to women in the industry, paving the way with grace, courage, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Her contributions were not limited to the world of broadcasting. Thabiso was a passionate advocate for children’s education, a cause close to her heart. As an ambassador for the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital, she tirelessly worked to ensure that the voices of the youngest and most vulnerable were heard and cared for. Her love for storytelling extended beyond the microphone, culminating in her heartfelt children’s book, Modimo O A Go Rata, which served as a loving reminder to children that they are cherished and valued.

Reflecting on her life and legacy, Minister McKenzie remarked, “Thabiso Sikwane was more than just a media personality; she was a force for good in our society. Her ability to connect with people from all walks of life, to tell their stories with empathy and respect, and to inspire those who followed in her footsteps, is a testament to the incredible woman she was. Thabiso’s voice may be gone, but the echoes of her influence will continue to shape our media landscape and our country for years to come.”

Thabiso’s legacy is one of resilience, compassion, and an unwavering dedication to truth and justice. She was known for asking the tough questions, for pushing boundaries, and for ensuring that the stories that needed to be told were brought to

the forefront. Her interviews were more than just conversations—they were moments of connection, understanding, and revelation.

During this time of mourning, we are reminded not just of the loss we have suffered, but of the life we were fortunate enough to witness. Thabiso’s legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched, through the stories she told, and through the example she set for all who followed her. My thoughts and prayers are with her family, her friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing and loving her.

As we bid farewell to a true South African icon, let us commit to carrying forward the values she embodied—integrity, kindness, and an unyielding commitment to excellence. May her soul rest in eternal peace, knowing that she made an indelible mark on our nation and left a legacy that will never be forgotten.

