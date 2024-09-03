The Next Door - Chattanooga Celebrates First Graduate

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Next Door – Chattanooga, a nine-month, six-phase transitional living program funded by the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC), celebrated the graduation of their first resident last week.

Kala, who was paroled to The Next Door from the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex last year, has worked diligently to successfully complete each of the six phases of the program. During her time in the program, Kala has obtained a driver’s license, secured insurance, received dental care, maintained a job, purchased and fully paid for her own car, sent money to her loved ones, and built a savings account.

“Kala will leave The Next Door to begin the next chapter of her life, and she is poised to succeed,” said TDOC Correctional Administrator of Specialized Services Jennifer Boyd. “TDOC’s partnership with The Next Door highlights its commitment to providing women a safe place to transition back into their communities while offering opportunities they may not have received otherwise.”

The program offers gender-specific treatment for substance use and co-occurring disorders in a therapeutic environment for women on probation or parole. The Next Door takes a holistic approach to recovery, addressing individual needs within an environment of faith, healing, and compassion to promote successful and safe reentry.

(Pictured left to right: Rachel Morris, Executive Director, The Next Door; Jennifer Boyd, Specialized Services Correctional Administrator, Tennessee Department of Correction; Amanda Dunlap, Clinical Executive Director, The Next Door; Kala B., Graduate; and Dana Davis, Director, The Next Door)