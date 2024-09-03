Eulalia Codipietro Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Unlocking Success' with Jack Canfield

Eulalia Codipietro

SuccessBooks® is delighted to announce a new collaboration with Eulalia Codipietro, a dynamic coach and founder of MoveToJoy, will be sharing her inspiring journey and unique insights as a co-author in the upcoming book, "Unlocking Success," alongside a distinguished group of authors, including the legendary Jack Canfield.

Scheduled for release at the end of 2024, "Unlocking Success" promises to be a powerful source of inspiration, offering readers profound narratives and practical strategies for achieving personal and professional success.

Meet Eulalia Codipietro:

For over two decades, Eulalia Codipietro has been a master of reinvention, building an impressive portfolio of skills in marketing strategy, communication, sales, product innovation, risk management, project execution, and leadership. This diverse skill set forms the bedrock of her coaching and training business today, where she focuses on empowering women and organizations to harness the transformative power of joy.

As the Founder and Coach at MoveToJoy, Eulalia believes that joy is the secret ingredient to lasting success. Her mission is to guide individuals through life's challenges, helping them discover their inner joy and creativity, and build resilience in a captivating and effective way. As an international coach, mentor, consultant, and writer, Eulalia specializes in helping women unlock their inner potential, leading them to a more fulfilled life through creative expression. She also collaborates with organizations to foster teamwork, diversity, and sustainable relationships with their corporate talent.

Eulalia's approach to coaching is a unique blend of mindset strategies, joy, and creativity tools developed from her personal experiences and passions. While her expertise spans career fulfillment, business development, and team collaboration, she is particularly passionate about mindset and overcoming obstacles to achieve personal fulfillment. Eulalia finds immense joy in witnessing people achieve their goals and transform into the best versions of themselves.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Eulalia is a passionate dancer of the Argentinian Tango, which she is pursuing as a new professional venture. She also expresses herself through watercolor painting and writing fiction. Eulalia enjoys a vibrant and fulfilling life with her teenage daughter, Emma, who is full of wisdom and humor, and their lively Maltese dog, Joy.

Learn More About Eulalia Codipietro:

Website: www.movetojoy.coach

Book: “Becoming a Champion of Joy” on Amazon

SuccessBooks® is excited to welcome Eulalia Codipietro to the "Unlocking Success" project. Stay tuned for the release of this transformative book, where Eulalia Codipietro, alongside Jack Canfield and other esteemed co-authors, will share invaluable wisdom to empower readers on their journey to success.

