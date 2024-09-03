FEMA Extends Direct Housing Program for Hurricane Ian Survivors

LAKE MARY, Fla. – Because of a shortage of affordable rental housing and delays in repair contractor availability, FEMA has approved the state of Florida’s request to extend the federal direct housing program by six months.

Survivors temporarily living in FEMA-provided manufactured housing units in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee, Sarasota and Volusia counties now have until March 29, 2025 to complete their permanent housing plan, if they remain eligible.

Those continuing to live in FEMA temporary housing units after Sept. 29, 2024 must:

Make timely rent payments;

Document their progress toward a permanent housing plan;

Work with their housing advisor for recertification at least every two weeks; and,

Follow health, safety, and other terms and conditions in the licensing agreement.

Survivors will receive a letter from FEMA about their individual situation and can contact their housing advisor with any questions. Disaster case managers are also working one-on-one with survivors to support permanent housing plan completion.

Since Hurricane Ian, FEMA has provided temporary housing units for more than 1,300 displaced families in the state. Working with the Florida Division of Emergency Management and local partners, more than 80 percent of families have found a permanent home.

For the latest information on Florida's recovery from Hurricane Ian, visit floridadisaster.org/info and fema.gov/disaster/4673 Follow FEMA on X at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) and at facebook.com/fema.