How to Prepare for a Hurricane

Hurricanes are one of nature’s most powerful storms characterized by strong winds, storm surge, extreme rainfall and tornadoes. Hurricanes form over warm ocean water and can grow into massive systems that span hundreds of miles. These storms can affect areas far inland from where they make landfall, causing significant impacts to life and property. While a hurricane may only last a day or two, their effects can be felt for years.

Hurricanes are classified based on the strength of their winds, using the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, ranging from category 1 with winds greater than 74 miles per hour to category 5 which can bring catastrophic winds over 157 miles per hour. While winds can destroy property, water, not wind is the biggest threat. In fact, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports that from 1968 to 2012, 88% of hurricane related deaths can be attributed to water hazards.

While we are in hurricane season, which spans June 1-Oct. 31, the best time to prepare is now before a storm hits. According to NOAA, hurricane activity spikes from mid-August through mid-October, accounting for 78 percent of the tropical storm days. This activity spike historically accounts for 96% of category 3, 4 and 5 hurricane days.

Preparation is key to keeping your loved ones and pets safe during and after a hurricane. Follow these tips to prepare for the next hurricane:

Know Your Risk

In the United States, if you live along the Gulf Coast, Atlantic Coast, Caribbean or in the Pacific, you are at risk of a hurricane and your specific hazards could include storm surge, flooding, rip currents or strong winds.

Whether you’ve experienced hurricanes or are starting your hurricane preparedness journey, FEMA has several easy ways to help you understand your risk, which includes downloading the FEMA Mobile App, texting HURRICANE to 43362, visiting the National Risk Index or Disasters and Emergencies | Ready.gov.

Make a Plan

Knowing when and how to protect yourself, your loved ones and your property can make all the difference during a disaster. Your family may not be together if a hurricane strikes, so it is important to know what to do and where you’ll go – and to practice your plan before any incident occurs.

To start, start asking your family questions such as:

As you prepare, tailor your plans to your family’s unique needs. Discuss how you will cover these needs with your family and other people in your network. Keep in mind some of these factors when determining your needs:

Be in the Know

You may need to evacuate before a hurricane. Knowing when to go, where to go and what to bring before an evacuation happens can save precious time and save lives.

Consider these tips to evacuate safely:

Know your community’s risks and evacuation zones.

Determine where and when you’ll go. While many communities have designated evacuation centers, take some time to know where else you can go, whether it’s staying with friends or family or a hotel out of the area.

Identify where you can get accurate, up to date information on evacuation orders, open shelters and road closures. You can sign-up for alerts from your local emergency management agencies and the National Weather Service, which will provide updates on threat conditions, shelter locations and other important safety information.

You can also download the FEMA App to receive real-time weather alerts, locate emergency shelters in your area, prepare for common hazards and more.

Build a Kit

After an emergency, you may need to survive on your own for several days. Being prepared means having your own emergency kit with food, water and other supplies to last for several days. A kit is a collection of basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency and can often be made from things you already have.

To assemble your kit, store items in airtight plastic bags and put your entire disaster supplies kit in one or two easy-to-carry containers such as plastic bins or a duffel bag. Some items in a kit may include:

Water – at least one gallon per person, per day, for at least three days.

Non-perishable food. Make sure to include a can opener in your kit.

Battery powered or a hand crank radio.

Flashlight for every family member.

Extra batteries.

First aid kit.

Wrench or pliers.

Cell phone with chargers and backup battery.

Preparation is key to minimize the impact of a hurricane. Remember, the time to prepare for a hurricane is now, before a hurricane threatens your area. By staying informed, understanding your risk, being in the know about evacuations, making a plan and building kit, you can be better prepared to handle whatever comes your way.