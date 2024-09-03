New York State Thruway Bridge Replacement Begins

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of a $9.3 million bridge replacement project on the New York State Thruway (I-90) in the Village of Whitesboro, Oneida County. The approximately 150-foot-long bridge is located on I-90 and carries Thruway mainline traffic in both directions over Oriskany Boulevard (Route 69) at milepost 238.22 between exit 31 (Utica - I-790 - NY Routes 8 & 12) and exit 32 (Westmoreland - Rome - NY Route 233). More than 23,000 vehicles travel the bridge each day in both directions. The span opened to traffic in 1955 and is among the 75 percent of Thruway bridges that are more than 60 years old.

“New York State remains committed to developing a modern and resilient infrastructure system that aims to improve the quality of life for residents and travelers alike,” Governor Hochul said. “The Thruway Authority's investments throughout the State are focused towards modernizing and enhancing the 70-year-old Thruway system, as well as job creation and boosting local economies that depend on safe, reliable roads to reach their destinations.”

Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “The Thruway Authority is committed to reinvesting toll dollars strategically to modernize and transform the 70-year-old Thruway system. The replacement of the bridge over Oriskany Boulevard in Oneida County will enhance safety and improve the overall driving experience for the thousands of motorists who travel the area each day.”

The project will be completed in three stages to limit disruptions to traffic on the Thruway mainline and Oriskany Boulevard. A traffic shift will be used to maintain two travel lanes in both directions on I-90, and a minimum of one lane of traffic will remain open in each direction on Oriskany Boulevard.

The first stage is underway and includes preparing the median crossover areas leading up to and just after the bridge for construction in 2025.

In the spring of 2025, all westbound traffic on I-90 near the bridge will be shifted onto the eastbound structure to facilitate the removal and rebuilding of the eastbound structure. Traffic will be shifted back to the original configuration for the winter.

Stage three is expected to begin in 2026 when all eastbound traffic is scheduled to be shifted onto the newly rebuilt westbound span, and crews will remove and replace the existing eastbound bridge. Traffic will be shifted back to the original configuration once all work is complete by the end of 2026.

The new bridge girders and other structural steel components will be metalized, which coats the steel to prevent rust and corrosion.

Tioga Construction of Herkimer, NY is the project contractor following a competitive bidding process. The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2026. Work is weather dependent and dates are subject to change. During construction, motorists may encounter lane closures or brief overnight traffic stoppages on the Thruway and Oriskany Boulevard (Route 69). All scheduled lane closures and stoppages will be posted on digital highway signs and the Thruway’s website.

A Public Information Session on the project was held in August 2024. A project fact sheet can be found at thruway.ny.gov.

State Senator Joseph A. Griffo said, “I am pleased that the project replacing the bridge carrying the New York State Thruway over Oriskany Boulevard in Whitesboro has started. Once completed, this new bridge will improve connectivity, enhance safety and help to drive economic opportunity in the region and across the State.”

Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon said, “Our community deserves the much-needed infrastructure upgrades to ensure the safety of all traveling through our communities. I look forward to continuous progress on this much needed structure.”

Village of Whitesboro Mayor Glenn W. Hopsicker said, “The Village of Whitesboro has worked closely with the NYS Thruway Authority since the project bid was awarded. The bridge's conditions and the traveler's safety are always top priority. The village will be happy to assist the NYS Thruway Authority throughout the replacement of the bridge. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for spearheading this important project.”

About The Thruway Authority

The Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway, built in the early 1950s, is one of the oldest components of the National Interstate Highway System and one of the longest toll roads in the nation. The maintenance and operation of the Thruway system is funded primarily by tolls. The Thruway Authority does not receive any dedicated federal, state or local tax dollars and is paid for by those who drive the Thruway, including one-third of drivers from out-of-state.

The Thruway is considered one of the safest roadways in the country with a fatality rate far below the nationwide index, and toll rates are among the lowest in the country compared to similar toll roads. The Thruway’s base passenger vehicle toll rate is less than $0.05 per mile, compared to the Ohio Turnpike ($0.06 per mile), the New Jersey Turnpike ($0.11 and $0.31 per mile) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike ($0.14 per mile).

The Authority’s 2024 Budget invests a total of $451 million to support its Capital Program, which is expected to invest $2.4 billion into capital projects over the next five years — a $500 million increase following the enacted toll adjustment that went into effect on January 1, 2024. The increased investment will lead to work on approximately half of the Thruway’s more than 2,800 lane miles as well as projects on approximately 90 of Thruway’s 817 bridges.

